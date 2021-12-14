Tantech Holdings Ltd [TANH] is -55.43% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Tantech Holdings Ltd [NASDAQ: TANH] traded at a high on 12/13/21, posting a 11.15 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.62. The company report on December 13, 2021 that Tantech Subsidiary Receives Milestone Order for Twelve Driverless Street Sweepers; Develops Next Generation Sweeper with Enhanced Features.

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TANH) (“Tantech” or the “Company”), a clean energy company in China, today announced that its subsidiary, Lishui Smart New Energy Automobile Co., Ltd., received a milestone order for twelve of its highly innovative SC-120A driverless and autonomous street sweepers. The customer is a real estate development and property management company, managing industrial parks and other properties in China. This represents the first order since the recent completion of the final phase of factory testing and standard factory quality control reviews. The Company separately announced the successful development of its third generation of driverless and autonomous sweeper with enhanced features, including expanded route and memory capabilities, additional sensors and improved further improved navigation and positioning accuracy.

With a Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price of RMB 300,000 per vehicle, the SC-120A model features unmanned, automatic sweeping. The innovative driverless and autonomous street sweeper was designed for quieter operation and improved cleaning performance, with the ability to reduce or eliminate the 7 to 8 humans required for typical sweeper vehicle operation. The SC-120A is an attractive, feature rich vehicle that integrates information collection technology, data analysis systems, artificial intelligence controls, positioning and navigation systems, automatic actuators, and safety assurance technology. The innovative street sweeper boasts highly intelligent route learning and memory, and real-time deep learning, in order to facilitate assisted driving or driverless driving. The SC-120A’s lidar-based, machine vision technology will enable the driverless model to safely and accurately operate in common environments, with two primary operating modes, cleaning and litter-collecting, and it can be used for 10 hours at a time or until full. The sweeper comes with 1 year warranty.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 19908324 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Tantech Holdings Ltd stands at 14.75% while the volatility over the past one month is 14.43%.

The market cap for TANH stock reached $26.29 million, with 37.25 million shares outstanding and 31.57 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.60M shares, TANH reached a trading volume of 19908324 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Tantech Holdings Ltd [TANH]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tantech Holdings Ltd is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for TANH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.95. Price to Free Cash Flow for TANH in the course of the last twelve months was 2.63 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.80.

How has TANH stock performed recently?

Tantech Holdings Ltd [TANH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.50. With this latest performance, TANH shares dropped by -28.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -59.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TANH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.91 for Tantech Holdings Ltd [TANH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7447, while it was recorded at 0.5743 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0263 for the last 200 days.

Tantech Holdings Ltd [TANH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tantech Holdings Ltd [TANH] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.91 and a Gross Margin at +10.59. Tantech Holdings Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.42.

Return on Total Capital for TANH is now 1.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.90. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tantech Holdings Ltd [TANH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.40. Additionally, TANH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.89, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.29.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tantech Holdings Ltd [TANH] managed to generate an average of -$90,561 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.Tantech Holdings Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.80 and a Current Ratio set at 4.80.

Insider trade positions for Tantech Holdings Ltd [TANH]

There are presently around $0 million, or 1.80% of TANH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TANH stocks are: HRT FINANCIAL LP with ownership of 135,564, which is approximately 18.036% of the company’s market cap and around 26.35% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 123,900 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $69000.0 in TANH stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $67000.0 in TANH stock with ownership of nearly -33.291% of the company’s market capitalization.

6 institutional holders increased their position in Tantech Holdings Ltd [NASDAQ:TANH] by around 238,339 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 618,736 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 83,890 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 773,185 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TANH stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 130,336 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 99,540 shares during the same period.