Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. [TRHC] Revenue clocked in at $322.60 million, down -70.92% YTD: What’s Next?

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. [NASDAQ: TRHC] price surged by 17.55 percent to reach at $1.86. The company report on December 9, 2021 that New Studies Shed Light on Opioid-Related Drug Interactions.

Research assesses the risk of adverse outcomes due to unintended drug interactions.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc.® (TRHC) (NASDAQ: TRHC), a leading healthcare technology company advancing the safe use of medications, today announced the results of two peer-reviewed studies that explore the potential for drug interactions among those who use opioids and take multiple medications. The studies used TRHC’s MedWise® Science to assess the risk of drug interactions and identify potential interventions among those who take opioids.

A sum of 5561274 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 472.96K shares. Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. shares reached a high of $15.54 and dropped to a low of $10.70 until finishing in the latest session at $12.46.

The one-year TRHC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 41.8. The average equity rating for TRHC stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. [TRHC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TRHC shares is $21.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TRHC stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 02, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on May 28, 2021, representing the official price target for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $41 to $42, while Truist kept a Hold rating on TRHC stock. On February 25, 2021, analysts increased their price target for TRHC shares from 40 to 41.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. is set at 1.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for TRHC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for TRHC in the course of the last twelve months was 1141.34 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

TRHC Stock Performance Analysis:

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. [TRHC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.12. With this latest performance, TRHC shares dropped by -8.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -72.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -66.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TRHC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.44 for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. [TRHC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.95, while it was recorded at 11.10 for the last single week of trading, and 35.42 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. [TRHC] shares currently have an operating margin of -18.87 and a Gross Margin at +15.94. Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -27.24.

Return on Total Capital for TRHC is now -12.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -18.59. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -45.73, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. [TRHC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 172.51. Additionally, TRHC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 56.51. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 160.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 58.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. [TRHC] managed to generate an average of -$50,165 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.59.Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

TRHC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TRHC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. go to 30.00%.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. [TRHC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $248 million, or 90.50% of TRHC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TRHC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,496,496, which is approximately 0.568% of the company’s market cap and around 4.00% of the total institutional ownership; MACQUARIE GROUP LTD, holding 2,660,599 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $28.2 million in TRHC stocks shares; and FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP, currently with $14.29 million in TRHC stock with ownership of nearly 45.926% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 80 institutional holders increased their position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. [NASDAQ:TRHC] by around 3,468,667 shares. Additionally, 76 investors decreased positions by around 2,345,538 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 17,557,753 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 23,371,958 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TRHC stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,120,125 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 703,897 shares during the same period.