Stifel lifts SmileDirectClub Inc. [SDC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

SmileDirectClub Inc. [NASDAQ: SDC] slipped around -0.09 points on Monday, while shares priced at $2.62 at the close of the session, down -3.32%. The company report on December 7, 2021 that SmileDirectClub Announces Departure of CFO Kyle Wailes.

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (Nasdaq: SDC), the next generation oral care company with the first medtech platform for teeth straightening, today announced the resignation of Chief Financial Officer Kyle Wailes to pursue a CEO opportunity at a healthcare company. Wailes will remain in his role to support the transition of responsibilities through March 1, 2022 and will continue to own a significant amount of equity in the Company.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

David Katzman, Chief Executive Officer of SmileDirectClub, said, “On behalf of our entire team, I would like to thank Kyle for his leadership and the commitment he has demonstrated to SmileDirectClub throughout a critical stage in our growth from startup to public company, including through the challenges of the pandemic and the recent inflationary macro environment. Kyle and I have been working on his career development, and his desire to be a CEO has become clear. He has been an invaluable member of our leadership team, and I wish him all the best in his new role.”.

SmileDirectClub Inc. stock is now -78.06% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SDC Stock saw the intraday high of $2.70 and lowest of $2.485 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 16.08, which means current price is +5.43% above from all time high which was touched on 01/28/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 18.09M shares, SDC reached a trading volume of 6658446 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about SmileDirectClub Inc. [SDC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SDC shares is $4.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SDC stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for SmileDirectClub Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Loop Capital dropped their target price from $6 to $4. The new note on the price target was released on November 09, 2021, representing the official price target for SmileDirectClub Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $4 to $2, while Goldman kept a Sell rating on SDC stock. On November 09, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for SDC shares from 6 to 5.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SmileDirectClub Inc. is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for SDC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.72.

How has SDC stock performed recently?

SmileDirectClub Inc. [SDC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.07. With this latest performance, SDC shares dropped by -37.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -71.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -77.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SDC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.35 for SmileDirectClub Inc. [SDC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.57, while it was recorded at 2.85 for the last single week of trading, and 7.26 for the last 200 days.

SmileDirectClub Inc. [SDC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SmileDirectClub Inc. [SDC] shares currently have an operating margin of -28.16 and a Gross Margin at +63.68. SmileDirectClub Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.93.

Return on Total Capital for SDC is now -27.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -12.69. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -24.44, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.85. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SmileDirectClub Inc. [SDC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 143.86. Additionally, SDC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 50.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 136.56, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SmileDirectClub Inc. [SDC] managed to generate an average of -$19,591 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.74.SmileDirectClub Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

Earnings analysis for SmileDirectClub Inc. [SDC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SDC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SmileDirectClub Inc. go to 34.80%.

Insider trade positions for SmileDirectClub Inc. [SDC]

There are presently around $155 million, or 50.60% of SDC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SDC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 9,684,245, which is approximately 1.383% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; CLAYTON, DUBILIER & RICE, LLC, holding 7,536,913 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $19.75 million in SDC stocks shares; and 683 CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $14.72 million in SDC stock with ownership of nearly 37.365% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SmileDirectClub Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 84 institutional holders increased their position in SmileDirectClub Inc. [NASDAQ:SDC] by around 10,718,876 shares. Additionally, 83 investors decreased positions by around 30,414,428 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 18,031,279 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 59,164,583 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SDC stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,881,097 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 11,710,311 shares during the same period.