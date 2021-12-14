Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. [SRNE] moved up 0.48: Why It’s Important

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: SRNE] closed the trading session at $6.23 on 12/13/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $6.03, while the highest price level was $6.41. The company report on December 9, 2021 that Scilex Holding Company, a Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. Subsidiary, Announces Highly Significant Positive Top-Line Results from its Phase 3 Non-Opioid Injectable SP-102 (SEMDEXA™) Pivotal Trial C.L.E.A.R. Program for Sciatica Pain Management Supporting the Potential Use of SP-102 as a Best-in-Class Therapy.

Scilex Holding Company, a commercial-stage, non-opioid biopharmaceutical pain management company, announces highly significant positive top-line results from its Phase 3 SP-102 (SEMDEXA™) Pivotal Trial C.L.E.A.R Program for its novel, non-opioid, corticosteroid formulation, injectable dexamethasone sodium phosphate viscous gel product for the treatment of lumbosacral radicular pain (sciatica). SP-102 (SEMDEXA™) has received Fast Track status from the FDA.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The C.L.E.A.R. Program trial has met the primary efficacy and key secondary efficacy endpoints with highly statistical significance:.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -8.72 percent and weekly performance of 18.67 percent. The stock has been moved at -30.47 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -2.04 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -20.54 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.08M shares, SRNE reached to a volume of 5458410 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. [SRNE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SRNE shares is $26.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SRNE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Alliance Global Partners raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 21, 2021, representing the official price target for Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $24 to $30, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Buy rating on SRNE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for SRNE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 41.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.48.

SRNE stock trade performance evaluation

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. [SRNE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.67. With this latest performance, SRNE shares dropped by -2.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SRNE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.99 for Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. [SRNE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.36, while it was recorded at 6.17 for the last single week of trading, and 7.86 for the last 200 days.

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. [SRNE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. [SRNE] shares currently have an operating margin of -503.99 and a Gross Margin at +51.68. Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -746.41.

Return on Total Capital for SRNE is now -63.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -93.64. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -244.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -49.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. [SRNE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 102.57. Additionally, SRNE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.63, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.29. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 86.32, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. [SRNE] managed to generate an average of -$594,544 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.66 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. [SRNE] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SRNE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. go to 37.00%.

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. [SRNE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $532 million, or 28.40% of SRNE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SRNE stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 20,867,671, which is approximately 9.152% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 15,506,493 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $96.14 million in SRNE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $76.18 million in SRNE stock with ownership of nearly 20.082% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 96 institutional holders increased their position in Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:SRNE] by around 11,072,410 shares. Additionally, 73 investors decreased positions by around 3,171,896 shares, while 67 investors held positions by with 71,504,260 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 85,748,566 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SRNE stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 603,130 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 964,094 shares during the same period.