Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM] fell -55.27% so far this year. What now?

Nano Dimension Ltd. [NASDAQ: NNDM] price plunged by -6.00 percent to reach at -$0.26. The company report on December 9, 2021 that Nano Dimension Receives ISO 9000 Certification for Quality Management.

Company demonstrates dedication to the practice of quality at the highest level related to product quality, productivity, and customer satisfaction.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (Nasdaq: NNDM), (“Nano Dimension” or the “Company”), an industry leader in Additively Manufactured Electronics (AME)/3D-Printed Electronics (PE), and Micro Additive Manufacturing (Micro-AM), announced today that it is now ISO 9001:2015 certified. This accomplishment means that the Company has reached the highest standards for quality throughout its production processes. ISO 9001:2015 certified companies exemplify the focus and dedication required to drive uncompromising standards of productivity, and quality products, with a continued commitment to driving customer satisfaction and trust.

A sum of 6990497 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.49M shares. Nano Dimension Ltd. shares reached a high of $4.29 and dropped to a low of $4.02 until finishing in the latest session at $4.07.

The one-year NNDM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 59.3. The average equity rating for NNDM stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NNDM shares is $10.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NNDM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Nano Dimension Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 21, 2016.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nano Dimension Ltd. is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for NNDM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 216.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.30.

NNDM Stock Performance Analysis:

Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.00. With this latest performance, NNDM shares dropped by -27.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -45.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NNDM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.98 for Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.35, while it was recorded at 4.40 for the last single week of trading, and 6.74 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Nano Dimension Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM] shares currently have an operating margin of -1050.84 and a Gross Margin at -24.18. Nano Dimension Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1426.71.

Return on Total Capital for NNDM is now -10.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.17. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -14.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.62. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.56. Additionally, NNDM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM] managed to generate an average of -$557,402 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.Nano Dimension Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 95.60 and a Current Ratio set at 95.90.

Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $207 million, or 21.30% of NNDM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NNDM stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 18,925,002, which is approximately 15.593% of the company’s market cap and around 0.04% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,950,229 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $21.43 million in NNDM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $19.98 million in NNDM stock with ownership of nearly 2.719% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nano Dimension Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 73 institutional holders increased their position in Nano Dimension Ltd. [NASDAQ:NNDM] by around 4,937,994 shares. Additionally, 65 investors decreased positions by around 9,260,565 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 33,544,223 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 47,742,782 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NNDM stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 505,258 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 4,644,887 shares during the same period.