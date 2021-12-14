Morgan Stanley slashes price target on Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST] – find out why.

Upstart Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: UPST] closed the trading session at $151.06 on 12/13/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $149.435, while the highest price level was $163.79. The company report on December 9, 2021 that Upstart and the National Bankers Association Partner to Provide AI Lending Technology for Minority-Owned Banks.

Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST), a leading artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform, and the National Bankers Association (NBA) today announced a partnership to improve access to affordable credit for customers of minority-owned depository institutions (MDIs) through a unique agreement to use Upstart’s AI lending platform.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211209005372/en/.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 270.70 percent and weekly performance of -14.25 percent. The stock has been moved at 22.78 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -38.60 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -43.85 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.98M shares, UPST reached to a volume of 6795442 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UPST shares is $310.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UPST stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Upstart Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on December 09, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on December 03, 2021, representing the official price target for Upstart Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $160 to $330, while Jefferies kept a Hold rating on UPST stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Upstart Holdings Inc. is set at 21.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for UPST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 21.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for UPST in the course of the last twelve months was 52.55.

UPST stock trade performance evaluation

Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.25. With this latest performance, UPST shares dropped by -38.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.78% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UPST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.88 for Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 275.42, while it was recorded at 175.93 for the last single week of trading, and 182.10 for the last 200 days.

Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.04. Upstart Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.56.

Return on Total Capital for UPST is now 3.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.99. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.99, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 27.33. Additionally, UPST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST] managed to generate an average of $10,800 per employee.

Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $7,434 million, or 52.40% of UPST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UPST stocks are: THIRD POINT LLC with ownership of 12,400,000, which is approximately -7.333% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,430,290 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $669.24 million in UPST stocks shares; and VULCAN VALUE PARTNERS, LLC, currently with $642.08 million in UPST stock with ownership of nearly 179.433% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Upstart Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 331 institutional holders increased their position in Upstart Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:UPST] by around 15,615,505 shares. Additionally, 110 investors decreased positions by around 11,907,142 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 21,689,439 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 49,212,086 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UPST stock had 220 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,970,601 shares, while 53 institutional investors sold positions of 2,659,382 shares during the same period.