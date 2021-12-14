Micron Technology Inc. [MU] is 13.78% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Micron Technology Inc. [NASDAQ: MU] traded at a high on 12/10/21, posting a 0.72 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $85.54. The company report on December 6, 2021 that Micron to Open State-of-the-Art Memory Design Center in Atlanta.

Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU), one of the world’s largest semiconductor manufacturers and the only U.S.-based manufacturer of memory, today announced plans for its new memory design center in Midtown Atlanta, expanding the company’s reach into the Southeast.

The new site, which will open its doors for business in January 2022, enables Micron to increase its access to Atlanta’s rich pool of technical talent to further advance its memory design and engineering leadership, while also driving a positive impact in the community. Micron aims to build strong partnerships with many institutions in the region including Emory University, Georgia Tech, Morehouse College, Spelman College and University of Georgia.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 11378383 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Micron Technology Inc. stands at 2.68% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.16%.

The market cap for MU stock reached $97.16 billion, with 1.12 billion shares outstanding and 1.12 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 18.38M shares, MU reached a trading volume of 11378383 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Micron Technology Inc. [MU]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MU shares is $100.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MU stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Micron Technology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 06, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price from $75 to $95. The new note on the price target was released on November 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Micron Technology Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $58, while Bernstein analysts kept a Underperform rating on MU stock. On October 20, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for MU shares from 90 to 75.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Micron Technology Inc. is set at 2.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for MU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.60. Price to Free Cash Flow for MU in the course of the last twelve months was 39.85 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.40.

How has MU stock performed recently?

Micron Technology Inc. [MU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.80. With this latest performance, MU shares gained by 16.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.58 for Micron Technology Inc. [MU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 75.00, while it was recorded at 84.95 for the last single week of trading, and 79.54 for the last 200 days.

Micron Technology Inc. [MU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Micron Technology Inc. [MU] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.69 and a Gross Margin at +37.52. Micron Technology Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.16.

Return on Total Capital for MU is now 14.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.09. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.13, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Micron Technology Inc. [MU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 16.57. Additionally, MU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 16.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.91.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Micron Technology Inc. [MU] managed to generate an average of $136,302 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.Micron Technology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

Earnings analysis for Micron Technology Inc. [MU]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Micron Technology Inc. go to 22.27%.

Insider trade positions for Micron Technology Inc. [MU]

There are presently around $76,954 million, or 80.60% of MU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 89,663,771, which is approximately 1.377% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 86,449,875 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.39 billion in MU stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.95 billion in MU stock with ownership of nearly 0.495% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Micron Technology Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 592 institutional holders increased their position in Micron Technology Inc. [NASDAQ:MU] by around 87,799,677 shares. Additionally, 614 investors decreased positions by around 98,286,427 shares, while 178 investors held positions by with 713,536,568 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 899,622,672 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MU stock had 131 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,005,967 shares, while 164 institutional investors sold positions of 14,648,734 shares during the same period.