Market cap of Skillz Inc. [SKLZ] reaches 3.83B – now what?

Skillz Inc. [NYSE: SKLZ] closed the trading session at $8.78 on 12/10/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $8.64, while the highest price level was $9.30. The company report on December 9, 2021 that Skillz Announces Private Offering of $300 Million of Senior Secured Notes.

Skillz Inc. (NYSE: SKLZ) (“Skillz” or the “Company”), today announced that it intends to offer, subject to market conditions and other factors, $300 million aggregate principal amount of Senior Secured Notes due 2026 (the “notes”) in a private offering (the “offering”). The notes will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed by each subsidiary of the Company, other than certain excluded subsidiaries. The closing of the offering is subject to market and other conditions; the interest rate, redemption provisions, and other material terms of the notes have not yet been determined.

This offering bolsters the Company’s already-strong balance sheet and increases the Company’s financial flexibility to take advantage of strategic opportunities. Skillz intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, which may include potential investments in or acquisitions of other companies, products, or technologies that Skillz may identify in the future.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -56.10 percent and weekly performance of 8.93 percent. The stock has been moved at -55.70 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -26.34 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -21.11 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 14.66M shares, SKLZ reached to a volume of 10396653 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Skillz Inc. [SKLZ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SKLZ shares is $15.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SKLZ stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Skillz Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 03, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on October 27, 2021, representing the official price target for Skillz Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Sector Perform rating on SKLZ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Skillz Inc. is set at 0.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for SKLZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.24.

Skillz Inc. [SKLZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.93. With this latest performance, SKLZ shares dropped by -26.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -55.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SKLZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.38 for Skillz Inc. [SKLZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.07, while it was recorded at 9.16 for the last single week of trading, and 15.24 for the last 200 days.

Skillz Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.10 and a Current Ratio set at 7.10.

There are presently around $1,755 million, or 50.90% of SKLZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SKLZ stocks are: ATLAS VENTURE ASSOCIATES XI, LLC with ownership of 23,284,403, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 4.80% of the total institutional ownership; ATLAS VENTURE ASSOCIATES IX, LLC, holding 22,909,859 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.15 million in SKLZ stocks shares; and WILDCAT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $186.71 million in SKLZ stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

143 institutional holders increased their position in Skillz Inc. [NYSE:SKLZ] by around 46,992,779 shares. Additionally, 103 investors decreased positions by around 47,763,037 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 105,135,337 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 199,891,153 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SKLZ stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 27,578,778 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 5,745,762 shares during the same period.