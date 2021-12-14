Market cap of Puxin Limited [NEW] reaches 43.02M – now what?

Puxin Limited [NYSE: NEW] surged by $0.09 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $0.4516 during the day while it closed the day at $0.41. The company report on November 24, 2021 that Puxin Limited to Hold Annual General Meeting on December 20, 2021.

Puxin Limited (NYSE: NEW) (“Puxin” or the “Company”), a consolidator of private educational services in China, today announced that it will hold its annual general meeting of shareholders (the “AGM”) at Floor 5, Dingjun Building, No. 75 Suzhou Street, Haidian District, Beijing, People’s Republic of China on December 20, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. (Beijing Time).

No proposal will be submitted for shareholder approval at the AGM. Instead, the AGM will serve as an open forum for shareholders and beneficial owners of the Company’s American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) to discuss Company affairs with management.

Puxin Limited stock has also gained 13.89% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NEW stock has declined by -28.97% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -79.40% and lost -92.96% year-on date.

The market cap for NEW stock reached $43.02 million, with 87.23 million shares outstanding and 43.60 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.39M shares, NEW reached a trading volume of 8060402 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Puxin Limited [NEW]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Puxin Limited is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for NEW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.42.

NEW stock trade performance evaluation

Puxin Limited [NEW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.89. With this latest performance, NEW shares dropped by -30.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -79.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -93.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NEW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.62 for Puxin Limited [NEW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5099, while it was recorded at 0.3617 for the last single week of trading, and 1.8563 for the last 200 days.

Puxin Limited [NEW]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Puxin Limited [NEW] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.94 and a Gross Margin at +46.33. Puxin Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.11.

Return on Total Capital for NEW is now -7.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.86. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.11, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Puxin Limited [NEW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 478.34. Additionally, NEW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 82.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.00. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 171.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Puxin Limited [NEW] managed to generate an average of -$484 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.61.Puxin Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Puxin Limited [NEW]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2 million, or 5.70% of NEW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NEW stocks are: TB ALTERNATIVE ASSETS LTD. with ownership of 2,246,600, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.29% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 1,050,984 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.43 million in NEW stocks shares; and SERENITY CAPITAL LLC, currently with $0.28 million in NEW stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Puxin Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in Puxin Limited [NYSE:NEW] by around 116,928 shares. Additionally, 24 investors decreased positions by around 3,984,459 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 846,066 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,947,453 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NEW stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 97,751 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 2,881,026 shares during the same period.