Market cap of Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PTPI] reaches 37.13M – now what?

Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: PTPI] traded at a high on 12/10/21, posting a 14.41 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.70. The company report on December 8, 2021 that Petros Pharmaceuticals Announces Positive Over-the-Counter (OTC) Label Comprehension Study Results for Erectile Dysfunction Drug STENDRA® (avanafil).

Company advances STENDRA® OTC Development Program as a key step in building towards a possible OTC pathway in discussions with FDA.

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Petros” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq: PTPI), a leading provider of therapeutics for men’s health, today reports positive over-the-counter (OTC) draft label comprehension study results for its erectile dysfunction (ED) Drug STENDRA® (avanafil). This Pivotal Label Comprehension Study was designed to assess comprehension of a draft STENDRA® Drug Facts Label intended for OTC use. This study is a key component in the Company’s plans to engage in discussions with the FDA to expand the product’s access through application for a possible OTC pathway. Early study indicators show positive label comprehension outcomes in the study, which has encouraged the Company to initiate the next step, a Self-Selection Study, as it continues to build the case for the FDA for OTC access to STENDRA.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 51664437 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at 18.47% while the volatility over the past one month is 23.06%.

The market cap for PTPI stock reached $37.13 million, with 9.83 million shares outstanding and 6.68 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.91M shares, PTPI reached a trading volume of 51664437 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PTPI]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for PTPI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.59.

How has PTPI stock performed recently?

Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PTPI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.87. With this latest performance, PTPI shares gained by 26.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PTPI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.25 for Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PTPI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.04, while it was recorded at 2.42 for the last single week of trading, and 2.73 for the last 200 days.

Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PTPI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Insider trade positions for Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PTPI]

There are presently around $2 million, or 6.40% of PTPI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PTPI stocks are: SHAY CAPITAL LLC with ownership of 277,737, which is approximately 16.323% of the company’s market cap and around 48.95% of the total institutional ownership; NORTHROCK PARTNERS, LLC, holding 115,295 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.31 million in PTPI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.3 million in PTPI stock with ownership of nearly 2.059% of the company’s market capitalization.

5 institutional holders increased their position in Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:PTPI] by around 43,879 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 198,733 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 595,009 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 837,621 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PTPI stock had 0 new institutional investments in for a total of 0 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 64,598 shares during the same period.