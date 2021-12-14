Market cap of MetLife Inc. [MET] reaches 50.28B – now what?

MetLife Inc. [NYSE: MET] slipped around -0.76 points on Monday, while shares priced at $59.87 at the close of the session, down -1.25%. The company report on December 13, 2021 that MetLife Investment Management Named a Best Place to Work in Money Management.

MetLife Investment Management (MIM), the institutional asset management business of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), today announced it has been named a “2021 Best Place to Work in Money Management” by Pensions & Investments. This marks MIM’s first year on the list.

“We’re really pleased by this recognition, which belongs to every MetLife Investment Management employee who contributes to our culture of collaboration, our commitment to an inclusive workplace, and our relentless focus on exceeding our clients’ expectations,” said Steven J. Goulart, president of MetLife Investment Management and chief investment officer of MetLife, Inc.

MetLife Inc. stock is now 27.52% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MET Stock saw the intraday high of $60.63 and lowest of $59.79 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 67.68, which means current price is +30.93% above from all time high which was touched on 05/10/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.81M shares, MET reached a trading volume of 5505566 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about MetLife Inc. [MET]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MET shares is $73.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MET stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for MetLife Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 03, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 21, 2021, representing the official price target for MetLife Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $45 to $52, while Piper Sandler kept a Overweight rating on MET stock. On December 08, 2020, analysts increased their price target for MET shares from 39 to 55.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MetLife Inc. is set at 1.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for MET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 22.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for MET in the course of the last twelve months was 4.68.

How has MET stock performed recently?

MetLife Inc. [MET] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.34. With this latest performance, MET shares dropped by -5.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 26.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.44 for MetLife Inc. [MET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 63.13, while it was recorded at 60.51 for the last single week of trading, and 61.93 for the last 200 days.

MetLife Inc. [MET]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MetLife Inc. [MET] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.56. MetLife Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.97.

Return on Total Capital for MET is now 8.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.11. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.69, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MetLife Inc. [MET] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 25.48. Additionally, MET Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.39. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 24.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.88.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MetLife Inc. [MET] managed to generate an average of $116,280 per employee.

Earnings analysis for MetLife Inc. [MET]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MET. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MetLife Inc. go to 8.35%.

Insider trade positions for MetLife Inc. [MET]

There are presently around $37,723 million, or 76.60% of MET stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MET stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 74,182,879, which is approximately 4.396% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; DODGE & COX, holding 61,061,939 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.66 billion in MET stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $3.45 billion in MET stock with ownership of nearly -1.439% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MetLife Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 522 institutional holders increased their position in MetLife Inc. [NYSE:MET] by around 27,457,725 shares. Additionally, 480 investors decreased positions by around 47,775,275 shares, while 192 investors held positions by with 554,843,395 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 630,076,395 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MET stock had 85 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,158,661 shares, while 82 institutional investors sold positions of 2,491,744 shares during the same period.