Market cap of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE] reaches 146.15M – now what?

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMEX: AMPE] price plunged by -33.82 percent to reach at -$0.33. The company report on December 13, 2021 that AMPIO PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES PRICING OF $22.5 MILLION REGISTERED DIRECT OFFERING.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: AMPE), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the advancement of immunology-based therapies for prevalent inflammatory conditions, today announced that it has entered into definitive agreements with institutional investors for the purchase and sale of 25,000,000 shares of the Company’s common stock ( the “Shares”) and warrants to purchase 15,000,000 shares of the Company’s common stock (the “Warrants” and, together with the Shares, the “Securities”) at a combined purchase price of $0.90 per Share in a registered direct offering. The Warrants will have an exercise price of $1.10 per share, will be exercisable immediately and will expire five years from the date of issuance. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about December 15, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners is acting as the sole placement agent for the offering.

A sum of 12458281 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.17M shares. Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares reached a high of $0.96 and dropped to a low of $0.65 until finishing in the latest session at $0.66.

The one-year AMPE stock forecast points to a potential upside of 83.5. The average equity rating for AMPE stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMPE shares is $4.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMPE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 19, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Aegis Capital raised their target price from $15 to $16. The new note on the price target was released on March 17, 2014, representing the official price target for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while Aegis Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on AMPE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.12 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08.

AMPE Stock Performance Analysis:

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -35.75. With this latest performance, AMPE shares dropped by -52.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -65.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -56.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMPE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 21.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 17.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 25.78 for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3983, while it was recorded at 0.9392 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5997 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. Fundamentals:

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.90 and a Current Ratio set at 7.90.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $45 million, or 25.40% of AMPE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMPE stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 12,286,154, which is approximately 1.198% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,250,467 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.16 million in AMPE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.4 million in AMPE stock with ownership of nearly 22.618% of the company’s market capitalization.

41 institutional holders increased their position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMEX:AMPE] by around 2,290,451 shares. Additionally, 41 investors decreased positions by around 2,230,489 shares, while 53 investors held positions by with 40,722,186 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 45,243,126 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMPE stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 267,740 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 676,747 shares during the same period.