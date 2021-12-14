Lyft Inc. [LYFT] Is Currently -2.78 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Lyft Inc. [NASDAQ: LYFT] loss -2.78% or -1.1 points to close at $38.41 with a heavy trading volume of 7743689 shares. The company report on December 2, 2021 that Lyft Names Elaine Paul as New Chief Financial Officer.

Lyft (Nasdaq:LYFT) today announced that Elaine Paul has been named chief financial officer, effective January 3, 2022. Paul replaces Brian Roberts, who is stepping down but will remain an advisor until June 2022 to assist with the transition.

It opened the trading session at $39.00, the shares rose to $39.25 and dropped to $37.71, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for LYFT points out that the company has recorded -33.57% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -1.16% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.61M shares, LYFT reached to a volume of 7743689 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LYFT shares is $68.37 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LYFT stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Lyft Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 02, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 04, 2021, representing the official price target for Lyft Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $64, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on LYFT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lyft Inc. is set at 2.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for LYFT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.71.

Lyft Inc. [LYFT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.44. With this latest performance, LYFT shares dropped by -27.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LYFT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.30 for Lyft Inc. [LYFT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.05, while it was recorded at 40.46 for the last single week of trading, and 54.36 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lyft Inc. [LYFT] shares currently have an operating margin of -77.03 and a Gross Margin at +19.83. Lyft Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -74.13.

Return on Total Capital for LYFT is now -60.43, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -60.14. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -77.38, with Return on Assets sitting at -33.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lyft Inc. [LYFT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 61.00. Additionally, LYFT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.89, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 54.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.97.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lyft Inc. [LYFT] managed to generate an average of -$374,943 per employee.Lyft Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

There are presently around $10,745 million, or 82.30% of LYFT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LYFT stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 48,844,349, which is approximately 1.846% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, holding 25,587,270 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.01 billion in LYFT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $967.41 million in LYFT stock with ownership of nearly 8.212% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lyft Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 270 institutional holders increased their position in Lyft Inc. [NASDAQ:LYFT] by around 20,136,002 shares. Additionally, 221 investors decreased positions by around 31,781,886 shares, while 104 investors held positions by with 220,044,341 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 271,962,229 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LYFT stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,863,856 shares, while 69 institutional investors sold positions of 8,818,399 shares during the same period.