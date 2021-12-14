Jefferies slashes price target on The Gap Inc. [GPS] – find out why.

The Gap Inc. [NYSE: GPS] closed the trading session at $16.31. The company report on November 29, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Labaton Sucharow Researching Possible Securities Law Violations – The Gap, Inc., GPS.

On Tuesday, November 23, 2021, The Gap Inc. shares fell after the company lowered its full-year outlook, with fiscal third-quarter results falling short as Covid-related factory closures led to significant product delays in the quarter.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -19.22 percent and weekly performance of -5.94 percent. The stock has been moved at -49.58 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -34.66 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -31.59 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.25M shares, GPS reached to a volume of 8925860 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The Gap Inc. [GPS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GPS shares is $24.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GPS stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for The Gap Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 30, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $39 to $22. The new note on the price target was released on November 24, 2021, representing the official price target for The Gap Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $42 to $45, while Deutsche Bank kept a Buy rating on GPS stock. On August 27, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for GPS shares from 40 to 32.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Gap Inc. is set at 1.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for GPS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.96.

GPS stock trade performance evaluation

The Gap Inc. [GPS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.94. With this latest performance, GPS shares dropped by -34.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -49.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GPS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.25 for The Gap Inc. [GPS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.87, while it was recorded at 17.03 for the last single week of trading, and 28.03 for the last 200 days.

The Gap Inc. [GPS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Gap Inc. [GPS] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.25 and a Gross Margin at +34.00. The Gap Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.82.

Return on Total Capital for GPS is now -2.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.81. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -22.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.85. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Gap Inc. [GPS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 293.19. Additionally, GPS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 74.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 55.66. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 261.40, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 66.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Gap Inc. [GPS] managed to generate an average of -$5,684 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 40.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.01.The Gap Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The Gap Inc. [GPS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GPS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Gap Inc. go to 4.90%.

The Gap Inc. [GPS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,667 million, or 58.90% of GPS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GPS stocks are: JPMORGAN CHASE & CO with ownership of 34,180,946, which is approximately 37.268% of the company’s market cap and around 8.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 27,624,554 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $468.24 million in GPS stocks shares; and DODGE & COX, currently with $391.71 million in GPS stock with ownership of nearly -1.54% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Gap Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 201 institutional holders increased their position in The Gap Inc. [NYSE:GPS] by around 37,294,077 shares. Additionally, 204 investors decreased positions by around 28,927,344 shares, while 56 investors held positions by with 150,140,429 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 216,361,850 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GPS stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,276,025 shares, while 87 institutional investors sold positions of 12,843,819 shares during the same period.