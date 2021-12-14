HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. [HIVE] is 46.03% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. [NASDAQ: HIVE] closed the trading session at $2.76 on 12/13/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.68, while the highest price level was $2.85. The company report on December 3, 2021 that RETRANSMISSION: HIVE Presents Record November 2021 Production Figures and Provides Corporate Update.

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – December 3, 2021) – HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: HIVE) (NASDAQ: HIVE) (FSE: HBF) (the “Company” or “HIVE”) is pleased to announce the production figures from the Company’s global Bitcoin and Ethereum mining operations for the month of November 2021, with a BTC HODL balance of 1,584 Bitcoin as of today.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 46.03 percent and weekly performance of -8.91 percent. The stock has been moved at 6.15 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -33.81 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -6.44 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.76M shares, HIVE reached to a volume of 7385021 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. [HIVE]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for HIVE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05.

HIVE stock trade performance evaluation

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. [HIVE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.91. With this latest performance, HIVE shares dropped by -33.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 167.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HIVE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.38 for HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. [HIVE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.63, while it was recorded at 3.02 for the last single week of trading, and 3.16 for the last 200 days.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. [HIVE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 14.90 and a Current Ratio set at 14.90.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. [HIVE]: Insider Ownership positions

Positions in HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 70 institutional holders increased their position in HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. [NASDAQ:HIVE] by around 32,623,691 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 12,784 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 32,636,475 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HIVE stock had 69 new institutional investments in for a total of 32,621,241 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.