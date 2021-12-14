Grab Holdings Limited Class A Ordinary Shares [GRAB] is -44.25% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Grab Holdings Limited Class A Ordinary Shares [NASDAQ: GRAB] price surged by 0.70 percent to reach at $0.05. The company report on December 2, 2021 that Grab to Celebrate Public Listing Milestone with Employees and Partners in First-Ever NASDAQ Opening Bell Ceremony in Southeast Asia.

Grab Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: GRAB) (“Grab”), a leading superapp in Southeast Asia1, is celebrating its milestone public listing with Grab employees, driver-, delivery- and merchant-partners in Nasdaq’s first-ever opening bell ceremony to be hosted in the region.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Anthony Tan and Tan Hooi Ling, co-founders of Grab, will be joined onstage in Singapore during the opening bell ceremony by representatives of the Grab driver-, delivery- and merchant-partner communities, who were on the frontlines transporting people, preparing as well as delivering food and essential goods, especially during critical stay-home pandemic periods. These Grab partners have tapped on the Grab platform to better leverage digital services to earn livelihoods and grow their businesses.

A sum of 16663294 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 7.09M shares. Grab Holdings Limited Class A Ordinary Shares shares reached a high of $7.28 and dropped to a low of $6.85 until finishing in the latest session at $7.17.

GRAB Stock Performance Analysis:

Grab Holdings Limited Class A Ordinary Shares [GRAB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -20.33. With this latest performance, GRAB shares dropped by -57.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GRAB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit N/A. The present Moving Average recorded at 8.02 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Grab Holdings Limited Class A Ordinary Shares Fundamentals:

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Grab Holdings Limited Class A Ordinary Shares [GRAB] managed to generate an average of -$65,499,944 per employee.

Grab Holdings Limited Class A Ordinary Shares [GRAB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $271 million, or 1.19% of GRAB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GRAB stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 9,471,016, which is approximately 8.675% of the company’s market cap and around 0.23% of the total institutional ownership; JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC, holding 7,764,550 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $55.28 million in GRAB stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $31.77 million in GRAB stock with ownership of nearly 19.162% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Grab Holdings Limited Class A Ordinary Shares stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 35 institutional holders increased their position in Grab Holdings Limited Class A Ordinary Shares [NASDAQ:GRAB] by around 9,141,683 shares. Additionally, 24 investors decreased positions by around 6,056,161 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 22,860,530 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 38,058,374 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GRAB stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,003,730 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 4,357,071 shares during the same period.