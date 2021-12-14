GEE Group Inc. [JOB] Stock trading around $0.48 per share: What’s Next?

GEE Group Inc. [AMEX: JOB] gained 0.04% on the last trading session, reaching $0.48 price per share at the time. The company report on December 7, 2021 that Sidoti December Micro Cap Virtual Conference.

Presentation Times Released for 75+ Presenting Companies.

GEE Group Inc. represents 92.35 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $54.26 million with the latest information. JOB stock price has been found in the range of $0.48 to $0.50.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.12M shares, JOB reached a trading volume of 5596942 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about GEE Group Inc. [JOB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JOB shares is $2.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JOB stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for GEE Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 02, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Maxim Group raised their target price from $10 to $8. The new note on the price target was released on October 10, 2017, representing the official price target for GEE Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $11 to $9, while Maxim Group kept a Buy rating on JOB stock. On January 06, 2016, analysts decreased their price target for JOB shares from 14 to 12.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GEE Group Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for JOB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.07.

Trading performance analysis for JOB stock

GEE Group Inc. [JOB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.96. With this latest performance, JOB shares gained by 0.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -53.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JOB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.15 for GEE Group Inc. [JOB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4647, while it was recorded at 0.4547 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6647 for the last 200 days.

GEE Group Inc. [JOB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GEE Group Inc. [JOB] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.54 and a Gross Margin at +30.36. GEE Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.05.

Return on Total Capital for JOB is now -0.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.09. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -44.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.86. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, GEE Group Inc. [JOB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 274.47. Additionally, JOB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 73.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 58.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 260.38, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 69.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, GEE Group Inc. [JOB] managed to generate an average of -$55,609 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.98.GEE Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at GEE Group Inc. [JOB]

There are presently around $7 million, or 34.70% of JOB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JOB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 5,231,249, which is approximately 23.329% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; RAFFLES ASSOCIATES LP, holding 3,500,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.67 million in JOB stocks shares; and AWM INVESTMENT COMPANY, INC., currently with $1.09 million in JOB stock with ownership of nearly -11.605% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in GEE Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 13 institutional holders increased their position in GEE Group Inc. [AMEX:JOB] by around 3,344,278 shares. Additionally, 16 investors decreased positions by around 5,199,482 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 6,099,147 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 14,642,907 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JOB stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 327,222 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 4,517,355 shares during the same period.