GameStop Corp. [GME] Stock trading around $136.88 per share: What’s Next?

GameStop Corp. [NYSE: GME] stock went on a downward path that fall over -13.92% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -18.09%. The company report on December 8, 2021 that GameStop Reports Financial Results for Q3 2021.

GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) (“GameStop” or the “Company”) today released financial results for the third quarter ended October 30, 2021. The Company’s condensed and consolidated financial statements, including GAAP and non-GAAP results, are below. The Company’s Form 10-Q and supplemental information can be found at http://investor.GameStop.com.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Over the last 12 months, GME stock rose by 928.40%. The one-year GameStop Corp. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -64.92. The average equity rating for GME stock is currently 4.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $11.03 billion, with 72.60 million shares outstanding and 62.74 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.35M shares, GME stock reached a trading volume of 5458737 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on GameStop Corp. [GME]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GME shares is $83.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GME stock is a recommendation set at 4.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ascendiant Capital Markets have made an estimate for GameStop Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on April 12, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price from $33 to $30. The new note on the price target was released on March 24, 2021, representing the official price target for GameStop Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $16 to $29, while Wedbush kept a Underperform rating on GME stock. On January 27, 2021, analysts increased their price target for GME shares from 1.60 to 10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GameStop Corp. is set at 16.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for GME stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 21.36.

GME Stock Performance Analysis:

GameStop Corp. [GME] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.09. With this latest performance, GME shares dropped by -33.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 928.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GME stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.97 for GameStop Corp. [GME]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 189.86, while it was recorded at 160.62 for the last single week of trading, and 189.01 for the last 200 days.

Insight into GameStop Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GameStop Corp. [GME] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.98 and a Gross Margin at +24.75. GameStop Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.22.

Return on Total Capital for GME is now -15.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16.07. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -40.95, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, GameStop Corp. [GME] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 239.71. Additionally, GME Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 154.04, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.35.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, GameStop Corp. [GME] managed to generate an average of -$17,883 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 41.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.92.GameStop Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

GameStop Corp. [GME] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,183 million, or 28.50% of GME stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GME stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 5,941,884, which is approximately -1.653% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,145,829 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $818.24 million in GME stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $255.14 million in GME stock with ownership of nearly -0.145% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in GameStop Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 149 institutional holders increased their position in GameStop Corp. [NYSE:GME] by around 1,791,353 shares. Additionally, 110 investors decreased positions by around 5,035,829 shares, while 60 investors held positions by with 13,192,729 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 20,019,911 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GME stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 562,348 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 1,144,010 shares during the same period.