For Bank of America Corporation [BAC], Analyst sees a rise to $64. What next?

Bank of America Corporation [NYSE: BAC] closed the trading session at $44.52 on 12/10/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $44.07, while the highest price level was $44.83. The company report on December 9, 2021 that Bank of America Chicago Marathon to Welcome Back a Field of 40,000 Participants in 2022.

Runners Raised $21.4 Million in 2021; Runners Can Make an Impact in 2022 by Joining a Charity Team.

Today the Bank of America Chicago Marathon announced the field for the 2022 event is set to return to 40,000 participants after hosting a smaller field in 2021. Runners who entered the non-guaranteed entry drawing for the 2022 race will be notified of their selection status today. Individuals still interested in participating can secure their place in the field by joining an official charity team. Since 2002, the Charity Program has generated more than $265 million for local, national and global causes, including $21.4 million raised by runners in 2021. The 44th running of the race is scheduled to take place on Sunday, October 9, 2022.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 46.88 percent and weekly performance of 1.48 percent. The stock has been moved at 7.64 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -5.74 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 8.74 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 46.09M shares, BAC reached to a volume of 37366083 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Bank of America Corporation [BAC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BAC shares is $49.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BAC stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Bank of America Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 10, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Bank of America Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bank of America Corporation is set at 1.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for BAC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 104.81.

BAC stock trade performance evaluation

Bank of America Corporation [BAC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.48. With this latest performance, BAC shares dropped by -5.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 52.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.06 for Bank of America Corporation [BAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.92, while it was recorded at 44.41 for the last single week of trading, and 41.59 for the last 200 days.

Bank of America Corporation [BAC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bank of America Corporation [BAC] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.88. Bank of America Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.85.

Return on Total Capital for BAC is now 2.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.53. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.66, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bank of America Corporation [BAC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 169.66. Additionally, BAC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.35. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 101.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bank of America Corporation [BAC] managed to generate an average of $84,009 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Bank of America Corporation [BAC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BAC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bank of America Corporation go to 24.37%.

Bank of America Corporation [BAC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $261,767 million, or 72.90% of BAC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BAC stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 1,010,100,606, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.11% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 614,828,574 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $27.37 billion in BAC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $22.37 billion in BAC stock with ownership of nearly -2.82% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bank of America Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 1,162 institutional holders increased their position in Bank of America Corporation [NYSE:BAC] by around 99,566,480 shares. Additionally, 1,103 investors decreased positions by around 307,099,430 shares, while 332 investors held positions by with 5,473,106,214 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,879,772,124 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BAC stock had 139 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,946,655 shares, while 102 institutional investors sold positions of 16,021,704 shares during the same period.