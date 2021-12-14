Exelon Corporation [EXC] Revenue clocked in at $34.83 billion, up 28.23% YTD: What’s Next?

Exelon Corporation [NASDAQ: EXC] price surged by 0.43 percent to reach at $0.23. The company report on December 10, 2021 that Energy Secretary Jennifer M. Granholm Highlights Clean Energy Investments on Tour of Exelon Nuclear Plant.

Visit was part of statewide tour to promote historic climate investments contained in the bipartisan infrastructure law and Biden administration’s Build Back Better agenda.

Exelon Corp. (Nasdaq: EXC) hosted U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm on a tour of Exelon’s Braidwood Generating Station in Will County to highlight the economic and environmental benefits of investing in clean energy to address the climate crisis, support and grow good-paying jobs and secure America’s leadership in a clean energy future. The visit comes as federal lawmakers are considering sweeping climate legislation as part of President Biden’s Build Back Better plan, which will significantly expand on climate provisions in the recently passed bipartisan infrastructure law.

A sum of 7154952 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.26M shares. Exelon Corporation shares reached a high of $54.375 and dropped to a low of $53.48 until finishing in the latest session at $54.14.

The one-year EXC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.27. The average equity rating for EXC stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Exelon Corporation [EXC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXC shares is $57.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXC stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Exelon Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 14, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price from $40 to $47.50. The new note on the price target was released on August 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Exelon Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $43, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Neutral rating on EXC stock. On October 26, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for EXC shares from 46 to 42.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Exelon Corporation is set at 1.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.01.

EXC Stock Performance Analysis:

Exelon Corporation [EXC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.14. With this latest performance, EXC shares dropped by -1.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 31.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.87 for Exelon Corporation [EXC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 52.33, while it was recorded at 53.71 for the last single week of trading, and 47.51 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Exelon Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Exelon Corporation [EXC] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.69 and a Gross Margin at +17.81. Exelon Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.86.

Return on Total Capital for EXC is now 5.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.92. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.06, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.54. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Exelon Corporation [EXC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 124.70. Additionally, EXC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 112.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Exelon Corporation [EXC] managed to generate an average of $60,699 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.26.Exelon Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

EXC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EXC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Exelon Corporation go to 16.00%.

Exelon Corporation [EXC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $43,259 million, or 82.40% of EXC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EXC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 82,111,011, which is approximately -0.193% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 80,010,975 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.33 billion in EXC stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $3.91 billion in EXC stock with ownership of nearly 1.013% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Exelon Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 422 institutional holders increased their position in Exelon Corporation [NASDAQ:EXC] by around 36,904,704 shares. Additionally, 391 investors decreased positions by around 31,878,191 shares, while 180 investors held positions by with 730,242,215 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 799,025,110 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EXC stock had 85 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,666,966 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 3,792,311 shares during the same period.