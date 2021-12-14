EPAM Systems Inc. [EPAM] Is Currently -1.74 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

EPAM Systems Inc. [NYSE: EPAM] slipped around -12.12 points on Monday, while shares priced at $685.00 at the close of the session, down -1.74%. The company report on December 7, 2021 that EPAM Systems Set to Join S&P 500.

EPAM Systems Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) will replace Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU) in the S&P 500 effective prior to the opening of trading on Tuesday, December 14. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE and TSX: CP) is acquiring Kansas City Southern in a transaction expected to be completed on or about that date pending final approvals.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:.

EPAM Systems Inc. stock is now 91.15% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. EPAM Stock saw the intraday high of $709.99 and lowest of $666.04 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 725.40, which means current price is +108.27% above from all time high which was touched on 11/05/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 375.12K shares, EPAM reached a trading volume of 11637915 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about EPAM Systems Inc. [EPAM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EPAM shares is $780.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EPAM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for EPAM Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 03, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on December 18, 2020, representing the official price target for EPAM Systems Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $364, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on EPAM stock. On August 27, 2020, analysts increased their price target for EPAM shares from 350 to 370.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EPAM Systems Inc. is set at 33.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for EPAM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 21.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for EPAM in the course of the last twelve months was 108.00 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.30.

How has EPAM stock performed recently?

EPAM Systems Inc. [EPAM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.59. With this latest performance, EPAM shares gained by 2.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 113.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EPAM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.37 for EPAM Systems Inc. [EPAM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 640.77, while it was recorded at 675.45 for the last single week of trading, and 539.79 for the last 200 days.

EPAM Systems Inc. [EPAM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and EPAM Systems Inc. [EPAM] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.52 and a Gross Margin at +32.68. EPAM Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.30.

Return on Total Capital for EPAM is now 18.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.40. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.28, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, EPAM Systems Inc. [EPAM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 13.43. Additionally, EPAM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 11.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 10.37, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, EPAM Systems Inc. [EPAM] managed to generate an average of $7,947 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.33 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.07.EPAM Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

Earnings analysis for EPAM Systems Inc. [EPAM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EPAM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for EPAM Systems Inc. go to 28.50%.

Insider trade positions for EPAM Systems Inc. [EPAM]

There are presently around $35,530 million, or 93.10% of EPAM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EPAM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 5,103,067, which is approximately 0.223% of the company’s market cap and around 2.40% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 4,586,951 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.14 billion in EPAM stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $2.55 billion in EPAM stock with ownership of nearly -4.978% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in EPAM Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 304 institutional holders increased their position in EPAM Systems Inc. [NYSE:EPAM] by around 3,116,448 shares. Additionally, 259 investors decreased positions by around 3,841,193 shares, while 74 investors held positions by with 44,910,308 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 51,867,949 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EPAM stock had 92 new institutional investments in for a total of 686,445 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 92,423 shares during the same period.