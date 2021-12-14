CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II [PRPB] moved down -0.10: Why It’s Important

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II [NYSE: PRPB] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.10% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than 0.00%. The company report on December 10, 2021 that Getty Images to Become Publicly Traded Company Through Combination with CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II.

Getty Images valued at an enterprise value of $4.8 billion.

Meaningfully reduces leverage and increases cash flow available to further accelerate growth; structure provides certainty of capital at close.

Over the last 12 months, PRPB stock dropped by -1.59%.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.07 billion, with 108.50 million shares outstanding and 82.80 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 145.09K shares, PRPB stock reached a trading volume of 13278271 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II is set at 0.04 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II [PRPB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, PRPB shares dropped by -0.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PRPB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.03 for CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II [PRPB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.87, while it was recorded at 9.89 for the last single week of trading, and 9.90 for the last 200 days.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II [PRPB] managed to generate an average of -$37,691 per employee.CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

46 institutional holders increased their position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II [NYSE:PRPB] by around 9,093,425 shares. Additionally, 30 investors decreased positions by around 5,784,795 shares, while 56 investors held positions by with 57,567,388 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 72,445,608 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PRPB stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,404,321 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 2,295,876 shares during the same period.