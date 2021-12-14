Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. [BCLI] Stock trading around $3.80 per share: What’s Next?

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: BCLI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 11.11% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.26%. The company report on December 13, 2021 that BCLI: Phase 3 ALS Results Published in Muscle and Nerve….

By David Bautz, PhD.

Over the last 12 months, BCLI stock dropped by -18.63%. The one-year Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 66.96. The average equity rating for BCLI stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $144.02 million, with 36.30 million shares outstanding and 30.08 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 227.63K shares, BCLI stock reached a trading volume of 7796083 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. [BCLI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BCLI shares is $11.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BCLI stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 04, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 17, 2020, representing the official price target for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $5 to $6, while Maxim Group kept a Buy rating on BCLI stock. On December 22, 2015, analysts decreased their price target for BCLI shares from 14 to 5.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.32 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.73.

BCLI Stock Performance Analysis:

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. [BCLI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.26. With this latest performance, BCLI shares gained by 27.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BCLI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.95 for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. [BCLI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.19, while it was recorded at 3.59 for the last single week of trading, and 3.49 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for BCLI is now -193.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -220.10. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -273.75, with Return on Assets sitting at -110.09. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. [BCLI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 20.35. Additionally, BCLI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 16.91, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.08. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 12.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. [BCLI] managed to generate an average of -$795,275 per employee.Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.80 and a Current Ratio set at 4.80.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. [BCLI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $20 million, or 14.20% of BCLI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BCLI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,432,419, which is approximately 1.387% of the company’s market cap and around 17.41% of the total institutional ownership; SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 476,325 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.81 million in BCLI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.78 million in BCLI stock with ownership of nearly -1.134% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 13 institutional holders increased their position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:BCLI] by around 555,186 shares. Additionally, 35 investors decreased positions by around 1,050,578 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 3,526,261 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,132,025 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BCLI stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 167,338 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 262,088 shares during the same period.