BofA Securities lifts SPX FLOW Inc. [FLOW] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

SPX FLOW Inc. [NYSE: FLOW] jumped around 0.49 points on Monday, while shares priced at $86.12 at the close of the session, up 0.57%. The company report on December 13, 2021 that Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether SPX FLOW, Inc. has obtained a Fair Price in its transaction with Lone Star.

Ademi LLP is investigating SPX FLOW (NYSE: FLOW), for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction Lone Star.

SPX FLOW Inc. stock is now 48.59% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. FLOW Stock saw the intraday high of $86.23 and lowest of $85.35 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 88.55, which means current price is +64.67% above from all time high which was touched on 11/19/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 244.95K shares, FLOW reached a trading volume of 5727583 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about SPX FLOW Inc. [FLOW]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FLOW shares is $88.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FLOW stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for SPX FLOW Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 27, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Underweight. The new note on the price target was released on March 31, 2021, representing the official price target for SPX FLOW Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $48 to $62, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Sector Perform rating on FLOW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SPX FLOW Inc. is set at 2.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for FLOW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for FLOW in the course of the last twelve months was 35.43 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has FLOW stock performed recently?

SPX FLOW Inc. [FLOW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.83. With this latest performance, FLOW shares gained by 7.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 49.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FLOW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.24 for SPX FLOW Inc. [FLOW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 79.11, while it was recorded at 85.43 for the last single week of trading, and 72.65 for the last 200 days.

SPX FLOW Inc. [FLOW]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SPX FLOW Inc. [FLOW] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.40 and a Gross Margin at +33.85. SPX FLOW Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.15.

Return on Total Capital for FLOW is now 6.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.73. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.37, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SPX FLOW Inc. [FLOW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 43.21. Additionally, FLOW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.93. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 40.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SPX FLOW Inc. [FLOW] managed to generate an average of $8,875 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.60.SPX FLOW Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings analysis for SPX FLOW Inc. [FLOW]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FLOW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SPX FLOW Inc. go to 38.90%.

Insider trade positions for SPX FLOW Inc. [FLOW]

There are presently around $3,490 million, or 98.30% of FLOW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FLOW stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 6,342,858, which is approximately -4.231% of the company’s market cap and around 1.22% of the total institutional ownership; APG ASSET MANAGEMENT N.V., holding 5,065,692 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $433.77 million in FLOW stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $374.91 million in FLOW stock with ownership of nearly -1.953% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SPX FLOW Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 105 institutional holders increased their position in SPX FLOW Inc. [NYSE:FLOW] by around 4,916,749 shares. Additionally, 98 investors decreased positions by around 4,316,612 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 31,526,954 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 40,760,315 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FLOW stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,993,121 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 200,013 shares during the same period.