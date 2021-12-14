Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARNA] moved up 80.38: Why It’s Important

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: ARNA] gained 80.38% on the last trading session, reaching $90.08 price per share at the time. The company report on December 13, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Brodsky & Smith Announces an Investigation of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq – ARNA).

Law office of Brodsky & Smith announces that it is investigating potential claims against the Board of Directors of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Arena” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:ARNA) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of federal and state law in connection with the agreement to be acquired by Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Under the terms of the merger agreement, Pfizer will acquire all outstanding shares of Arena common stock in an all-cash transaction. Arena shareholders will receive $100.00 per share in cash for each share of Arena stock they own.

The investigation concerns whether the Arena Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether Pfizer is paying too little for the Company.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. represents 61.14 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $5.93 billion with the latest information. ARNA stock price has been found in the range of $89.50 to $94.0799.

If compared to the average trading volume of 496.36K shares, ARNA reached a trading volume of 16666249 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARNA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARNA shares is $95.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARNA stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 18, 2021, representing the official price target for Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $104, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on ARNA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 5.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARNA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 104002.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.73.

Trading performance analysis for ARNA stock

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARNA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 79.91. With this latest performance, ARNA shares gained by 51.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 37.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARNA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.81 for Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARNA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 59.20, while it was recorded at 60.03 for the last single week of trading, and 62.60 for the last 200 days.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARNA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARNA] shares currently have an operating margin of -133742.63. Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -126875.86.

Return on Total Capital for ARNA is now -37.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -36.16. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -37.62, with Return on Assets sitting at -34.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARNA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.22. Additionally, ARNA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.83. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.81, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARNA] managed to generate an average of -$1,114,970 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 14.80 and a Current Ratio set at 14.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARNA]

There are presently around $2,874 million, or 93.60% of ARNA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARNA stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 8,353,075, which is approximately -1.606% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,653,980 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $282.36 million in ARNA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $264.69 million in ARNA stock with ownership of nearly -5.488% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 129 institutional holders increased their position in Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:ARNA] by around 7,119,297 shares. Additionally, 92 investors decreased positions by around 6,415,486 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 44,020,892 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 57,555,675 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ARNA stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,689,562 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 2,580,709 shares during the same period.