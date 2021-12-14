AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC] Is Currently -1.73 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

AGNC Investment Corp. [NASDAQ: AGNC] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.73% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.98%. The company report on December 10, 2021 that AGNC Investment Corp. Declares Monthly Common Stock Dividend of $0.12 per Common Share for December 2021 and Announces Estimated Tangible Net Book Value of $15.80 per Common Share as of November 30, 2021.

AGNC Investment Corp. (Nasdaq: AGNC) (“AGNC” or the “Company”) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.12 per share of common stock for December 2021. The dividend is payable on January 11, 2022 to common stockholders of record as of December 31, 2021.

The Company also announced today its estimated tangible net book value of $15.80 per common share as of November 30, 2021. The estimate of tangible net book value includes a deduction for the Company’s November 2021 dividend of $0.12 per common share, which was declared on November 11, 2021 with a November 30, 2021 record date.

Over the last 12 months, AGNC stock rose by 0.13%. The one-year AGNC Investment Corp. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.98. The average equity rating for AGNC stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $8.12 billion, with 526.70 million shares outstanding and 522.85 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.07M shares, AGNC stock reached a trading volume of 10918985 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGNC shares is $17.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGNC stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for AGNC Investment Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 28, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on October 27, 2021, representing the official price target for AGNC Investment Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $17 to $16, while Piper Sandler kept a Neutral rating on AGNC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AGNC Investment Corp. is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGNC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.85. Price to Free Cash Flow for AGNC in the course of the last twelve months was 11.11.

AGNC Stock Performance Analysis:

AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.98. With this latest performance, AGNC shares dropped by -4.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGNC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.97 for AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.01, while it was recorded at 15.71 for the last single week of trading, and 16.68 for the last 200 days.

Insight into AGNC Investment Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC] shares currently have an operating margin of +162.46 and a Gross Margin at +100.00. AGNC Investment Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -78.01.

Return on Total Capital for AGNC is now 0.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.13. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.41, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 580.11. Additionally, AGNC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 85.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 78.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC] managed to generate an average of -$5,320,000 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.03 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.

AGNC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AGNC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AGNC Investment Corp. go to 3.04%.

AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,267 million, or 51.80% of AGNC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AGNC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 47,191,481, which is approximately -0.057% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 41,575,576 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $637.77 million in AGNC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $241.39 million in AGNC stock with ownership of nearly 2.496% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AGNC Investment Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 237 institutional holders increased their position in AGNC Investment Corp. [NASDAQ:AGNC] by around 14,564,926 shares. Additionally, 216 investors decreased positions by around 23,842,675 shares, while 76 investors held positions by with 239,743,505 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 278,151,106 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AGNC stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,070,954 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 6,189,897 shares during the same period.