AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. [IMPX] gain 0.99% so far this year. What now?

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. [NYSE: IMPX] closed the trading session at $10.20 on 12/13/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $10.04, while the highest price level was $10.32. The company report on December 13, 2021 that LiveWire to Become the First Publicly Traded EV Motorcycle Company in the U.S. Through Merger with AEA-Bridges Impact Corp..

– Transaction net proceeds of $545 million* will fund LiveWire’s strategic plan to accelerate its go-to-market model, invest in new product development, and enhance global manufacturing & distribution capabilities.

– LiveWire will benefit from industry-leading strategic partners – Harley-Davidson and KYMCO, a leading global powersports company headquartered in Taiwan – by leveraging their engineering expertise, manufacturing footprint, distribution, supply chain infrastructure and global logistics capabilities.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 0.99 percent and weekly performance of 3.87 percent. The stock has been moved at 4.72 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 3.77 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 4.51 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 39.59K shares, IMPX reached to a volume of 13848074 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. [IMPX]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. is set at 0.05 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

IMPX stock trade performance evaluation

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. [IMPX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.87. With this latest performance, IMPX shares gained by 3.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IMPX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 89.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 93.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 84.99 for AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. [IMPX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.82, while it was recorded at 9.91 for the last single week of trading, and 9.81 for the last 200 days.

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. [IMPX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. [IMPX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $306 million, or 75.40% of IMPX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IMPX stocks are: ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. with ownership of 2,357,540, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 6.25% of the total institutional ownership; FIR TREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 1,506,999 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $15.37 million in IMPX stocks shares; and CASTLE CREEK ARBITRAGE, LLC, currently with $15.37 million in IMPX stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

37 institutional holders increased their position in AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. [NYSE:IMPX] by around 3,139,651 shares. Additionally, 24 investors decreased positions by around 2,286,286 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 24,590,778 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 30,016,715 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IMPX stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 373,805 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 1,721,298 shares during the same period.