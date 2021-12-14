Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. [ASO] is 105.11% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. [NASDAQ: ASO] price plunged by -9.34 percent to reach at -$4.38. The company report on December 10, 2021 that Academy Sports + Outdoors Reports Record Third Quarter 2021 Results and Raises FY 2021 Guidance.

Net Sales Increased 18.1%; 39.1% Growth over Two Years.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

A sum of 5201838 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.74M shares. Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. shares reached a high of $47.46 and dropped to a low of $42.4155 until finishing in the latest session at $42.52.

The one-year ASO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 25.17. The average equity rating for ASO stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. [ASO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ASO shares is $56.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ASO stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 26, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $48 to $52, while UBS kept a Buy rating on ASO stock. On September 10, 2021, analysts increased their price target for ASO shares from 50 to 55.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. is set at 2.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for ASO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for ASO in the course of the last twelve months was 7.12 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

ASO Stock Performance Analysis:

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. [ASO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.43. With this latest performance, ASO shares dropped by -8.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 141.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.41 for Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. [ASO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.11, while it was recorded at 43.91 for the last single week of trading, and 37.79 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. [ASO] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.80 and a Gross Margin at +28.63. Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.43.

Return on Total Capital for ASO is now 13.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.35. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 29.36, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.09. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. [ASO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 181.29. Additionally, ASO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.45, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 173.71, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 61.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. [ASO] managed to generate an average of $14,035 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 363.47 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.31.Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

ASO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ASO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. go to 41.90%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. [ASO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,898 million, or 99.10% of ASO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ASO stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 14,024,421, which is approximately 24.354% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,960,913 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $338.5 million in ASO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $230.82 million in ASO stock with ownership of nearly 39.246% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 186 institutional holders increased their position in Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. [NASDAQ:ASO] by around 35,209,511 shares. Additionally, 89 investors decreased positions by around 33,525,603 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 22,948,851 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 91,683,965 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ASO stock had 72 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,351,652 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 30,431,982 shares during the same period.