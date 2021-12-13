Wall Street Analyst Downgrade AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC]. What else is Wall St. saying

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [NYSE: AMC] slipped around -2.02 points on Friday, while shares priced at $27.44 at the close of the session, down -6.86%. The company report on December 6, 2021 that AMC Theatres and Wax to Issue a New Exclusive “I Own AMC” NFT to All Existing and New Members of AMC Investor Connect.

AMC Theatres (NYSE:AMC), the largest theatrical exhibitor in the United States, in Europe & the Middle East and in the world, today announced that after the favorable public response to a movie-themed NFT offered a week ago exclusively to AMC ticket buyers, AMC will now offer a second NFT to all AMC Investor Connect members, to be delivered by the Worldwide Asset eXchange (WAX). The movie themed NFT was the first ever NFT issued in significant quantity by a theatrical exhibitor, and this AMC Investor Connect NFT will be the second.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211206005258/en/.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. stock is now 1194.34% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AMC Stock saw the intraday high of $29.93 and lowest of $26.00 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 72.62, which means current price is +1,336.65% above from all time high which was touched on 06/02/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 44.00M shares, AMC reached a trading volume of 58625417 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMC shares is $10.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMC stock is a recommendation set at 3.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 04, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on September 01, 2021, representing the official price target for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16, while B. Riley Securities analysts kept a Neutral rating on AMC stock. On April 05, 2021, analysts increased their price target for AMC shares from 7 to 13.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. is set at 3.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.69.

How has AMC stock performed recently?

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.41. With this latest performance, AMC shares dropped by -28.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -51.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 570.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.16 for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.41, while it was recorded at 29.82 for the last single week of trading, and 31.84 for the last 200 days.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] shares currently have an operating margin of -125.90 and a Gross Margin at -42.13. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -369.37.

Return on Total Capital for AMC is now -15.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -48.81. Additionally, AMC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 134.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 110.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] managed to generate an average of -$161,202 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.81 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Insider trade positions for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC]

There are presently around $4,418 million, or 31.90% of AMC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 47,190,886, which is approximately 6.203% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 40,015,669 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.1 billion in AMC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $359.86 million in AMC stock with ownership of nearly 59.707% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 214 institutional holders increased their position in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [NYSE:AMC] by around 38,439,109 shares. Additionally, 104 investors decreased positions by around 4,990,167 shares, while 56 investors held positions by with 117,581,147 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 161,010,423 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMC stock had 80 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,407,463 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 1,026,612 shares during the same period.