Vasta Platform Limited [VSTA] fell -68.34% so far this year. What now?

Vasta Platform Limited [NASDAQ: VSTA] gained 52.49% or 1.58 points to close at $4.59 with a heavy trading volume of 9274482 shares. The company report on December 8, 2021 that Vasta Platform Limited – ESG Materiality Assessment.

Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ: VSTA) is conducting a materiality assessment about the matters related to Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) standards and requests the contribution of its shareholders and the general investment community. A confidential survey is available through the following link: https://bit.ly/engagement_vasta21. Vasta appreciates your contribution.

It opened the trading session at $3.00, the shares rose to $5.42 and dropped to $3.00, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for VSTA points out that the company has recorded -47.66% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -108.64% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 112.27K shares, VSTA reached to a volume of 9274482 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Vasta Platform Limited [VSTA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VSTA shares is $12.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VSTA stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Vasta Platform Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Itau BBA raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Vasta Platform Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $19, while Scotiabank analysts kept a Sector Outperform rating on VSTA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vasta Platform Limited is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for VSTA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.57.

Trading performance analysis for VSTA stock

Vasta Platform Limited [VSTA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 87.35. With this latest performance, VSTA shares gained by 29.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -70.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VSTA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.85 for Vasta Platform Limited [VSTA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.61, while it was recorded at 3.30 for the last single week of trading, and 7.08 for the last 200 days.

Vasta Platform Limited [VSTA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vasta Platform Limited [VSTA] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.31 and a Gross Margin at +62.11. Vasta Platform Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.58.

Return on Total Capital for VSTA is now 0.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.84. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.05, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.62. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vasta Platform Limited [VSTA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 20.63. Additionally, VSTA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 17.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.15. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.31, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vasta Platform Limited [VSTA] managed to generate an average of -$4,515 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.76 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.Vasta Platform Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Vasta Platform Limited [VSTA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VSTA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vasta Platform Limited go to 29.30%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Vasta Platform Limited [VSTA]

There are presently around $73 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VSTA stocks are: KAYNE ANDERSON RUDNICK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 2,597,270, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.01% of the total institutional ownership; NEWFOUNDLAND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, holding 2,008,513 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.22 million in VSTA stocks shares; and COMPASS GROUP LLC, currently with $7.52 million in VSTA stock with ownership of nearly -6.734% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vasta Platform Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in Vasta Platform Limited [NASDAQ:VSTA] by around 536,358 shares. Additionally, 16 investors decreased positions by around 1,709,476 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 13,617,541 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 15,863,375 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VSTA stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 88,111 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 384,525 shares during the same period.