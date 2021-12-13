Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] stock Initiated by UBS analyst, price target now $80

Uber Technologies Inc. [NYSE: UBER] closed the trading session at $36.67 on 12/10/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $36.61, while the highest price level was $37.87. The company report on December 8, 2021 that Uber and Canary Partner to Launch Path to Safety Fund for US Drivers and Delivery People Experiencing Domestic Violence.

As part of the UN’s 16 Days of Activism against gender-based violence, Uber (NYSE:UBER) and Canary, an organization offering access to emergency funds in times of financial need, with support from FreeFrom, a national organization working to create pathways to financial security and long-term safety for survivors of gender-based violence, announced today the creation of a new fund to assist drivers and delivery people who have been affected by domestic or intimate partner violence*.

According to experts, 1 in 3 women and 1 in 2 transgender people experience physical and/or sexual violence and harassment by a current or former intimate partner in their lifetime. Additionally, the pandemic has created even more barriers for survivors, with many experiencing increased risk and few safe options to access resources.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -28.10 percent and weekly performance of 2.29 percent. The stock has been moved at -27.77 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -15.47 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -8.49 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 28.06M shares, UBER reached to a volume of 25025456 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UBER shares is $68.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UBER stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Uber Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 02, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Uber Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $65, while Gordon Haskett analysts kept a Buy rating on UBER stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Uber Technologies Inc. is set at 2.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for UBER stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.14.

UBER stock trade performance evaluation

Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.29. With this latest performance, UBER shares dropped by -15.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UBER stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.12 for Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.79, while it was recorded at 37.92 for the last single week of trading, and 47.78 for the last 200 days.

Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] shares currently have an operating margin of -38.82 and a Gross Margin at +35.38. Uber Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -60.76.

Return on Total Capital for UBER is now -18.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -31.40. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -51.16, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.82. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 84.58. Additionally, UBER Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.20. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 76.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] managed to generate an average of -$296,842 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.34.Uber Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UBER. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Uber Technologies Inc. go to 59.30%.

Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $51,465 million, or 74.10% of UBER stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UBER stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 104,679,711, which is approximately -16.677% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 96,915,450 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.55 billion in UBER stocks shares; and SB INVESTMENT ADVISERS (UK) LTD, currently with $3.08 billion in UBER stock with ownership of nearly -34.852% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Uber Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 630 institutional holders increased their position in Uber Technologies Inc. [NYSE:UBER] by around 185,327,839 shares. Additionally, 423 investors decreased positions by around 176,426,053 shares, while 156 investors held positions by with 1,041,704,656 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,403,458,548 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UBER stock had 140 new institutional investments in for a total of 33,106,373 shares, while 116 institutional investors sold positions of 28,576,026 shares during the same period.