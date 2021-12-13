Truist lifts NVIDIA Corporation [NVDA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

NVIDIA Corporation [NASDAQ: NVDA] slipped around -2.92 points on Friday, while shares priced at $301.98 at the close of the session, down -0.96%. The company report on November 29, 2021 that NVIDIA Announces Upcoming Events for Financial Community.

NVIDIA will present at the following events for the financial community:.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Deutsche Bank’s Virtual AutoTech ConferenceThursday, Dec. 9, at 1 p.m. Pacific Time.

NVIDIA Corporation stock is now 131.31% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NVDA Stock saw the intraday high of $313.05 and lowest of $298.61 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 346.47, which means current price is +161.08% above from all time high which was touched on 11/22/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 36.22M shares, NVDA reached a trading volume of 48425882 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about NVIDIA Corporation [NVDA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NVDA shares is $339.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NVDA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for NVIDIA Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 18, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price from $225 to $365. The new note on the price target was released on November 18, 2021, representing the official price target for NVIDIA Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $260 to $350, while Piper Sandler kept a Overweight rating on NVDA stock. On November 18, 2021, analysts increased their price target for NVDA shares from 245 to 400.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NVIDIA Corporation is set at 17.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVDA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 32.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 31.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for NVDA in the course of the last twelve months was 116.91 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 6.50.

How has NVDA stock performed recently?

NVIDIA Corporation [NVDA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.61. With this latest performance, NVDA shares gained by 2.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 67.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 132.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVDA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.68 for NVIDIA Corporation [NVDA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 270.34, while it was recorded at 309.96 for the last single week of trading, and 199.33 for the last 200 days.

NVIDIA Corporation [NVDA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NVIDIA Corporation [NVDA] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.68 and a Gross Margin at +62.34. NVIDIA Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.98.

Return on Total Capital for NVDA is now 23.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 22.65. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 29.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 18.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NVIDIA Corporation [NVDA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 45.69. Additionally, NVDA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 39.06, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.81.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NVIDIA Corporation [NVDA] managed to generate an average of $228,300 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.16 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.72.NVIDIA Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.50 and a Current Ratio set at 7.10.

Earnings analysis for NVIDIA Corporation [NVDA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NVDA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NVIDIA Corporation go to 39.37%.

Insider trade positions for NVIDIA Corporation [NVDA]

There are presently around $495,682 million, or 66.90% of NVDA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NVDA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 194,847,654, which is approximately 0.815% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 174,248,282 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $52.62 billion in NVDA stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $52.35 billion in NVDA stock with ownership of nearly -4.777% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NVIDIA Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 1,381 institutional holders increased their position in NVIDIA Corporation [NASDAQ:NVDA] by around 70,440,180 shares. Additionally, 1,071 investors decreased positions by around 63,675,417 shares, while 222 investors held positions by with 1,507,324,606 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,641,440,203 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NVDA stock had 206 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,903,949 shares, while 86 institutional investors sold positions of 2,232,600 shares during the same period.