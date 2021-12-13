Stifel slashes price target on Everbridge Inc. [EVBG] – find out why.

Everbridge Inc. [NASDAQ: EVBG] closed the trading session at $63.00 on 12/10/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $57.58, while the highest price level was $68.89. The company report on December 10, 2021 that Ademi LLP Investigates Claims of Securities Fraud against Everbridge, Inc..

Ademi LLP is investigating possible securities fraud claims against Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG). The investigation results from inaccurate statements Everbridge may have made regarding its business operations and prospects.

Click here to learn more about the investigation: https://www.ademilaw.com/case/everbridge-inc or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -57.74 percent and weekly performance of -43.30 percent. The stock has been moved at -50.17 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -54.45 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -60.38 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 430.68K shares, EVBG reached to a volume of 13813034 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Everbridge Inc. [EVBG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EVBG shares is $139.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EVBG stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Everbridge Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 10, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price from $175 to $95. The new note on the price target was released on December 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Everbridge Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Everbridge Inc. is set at 10.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for EVBG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.60. Price to Free Cash Flow for EVBG in the course of the last twelve months was 90.37 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.60.

EVBG stock trade performance evaluation

Everbridge Inc. [EVBG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -43.30. With this latest performance, EVBG shares dropped by -54.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EVBG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 18.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 15.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 21.16 for Everbridge Inc. [EVBG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 135.81, while it was recorded at 105.05 for the last single week of trading, and 136.15 for the last 200 days.

Everbridge Inc. [EVBG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Everbridge Inc. [EVBG] shares currently have an operating margin of -25.02 and a Gross Margin at +62.52. Everbridge Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -34.45.

Return on Total Capital for EVBG is now -9.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.63. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -39.52, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.15. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Everbridge Inc. [EVBG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 182.39. Additionally, EVBG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.89. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 180.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 63.99.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Everbridge Inc. [EVBG] managed to generate an average of -$69,491 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.33 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.Everbridge Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Everbridge Inc. [EVBG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,635 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EVBG stocks are: SELECT EQUITY GROUP, L.P. with ownership of 3,800,154, which is approximately 4.13% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,507,213 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $220.95 million in EVBG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $131.09 million in EVBG stock with ownership of nearly -6.027% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Everbridge Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 143 institutional holders increased their position in Everbridge Inc. [NASDAQ:EVBG] by around 3,406,513 shares. Additionally, 120 investors decreased positions by around 2,382,688 shares, while 55 investors held positions by with 36,029,901 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 41,819,102 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EVBG stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 677,585 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 806,031 shares during the same period.