Rivian Automotive Inc. [RIVN] moved down -0.64: Why It’s Important

Rivian Automotive Inc. [NASDAQ: RIVN] closed the trading session at $114.66 on 12/10/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $110.801, while the highest price level was $118.01. The company report on December 6, 2021 that Rivian Sets Date for Release of Third Quarter 2021 Results.

Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) today announced its third quarter 2021 financial results will be released on December 16, 2021 after market close.

Rivian will host an audio webcast to discuss its results and provide a business update at 1:30pm PT / 4:30pm ET the same day. The link to the webcast will be made available for four weeks on Rivian’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.rivian.com.

If compared to the average trading volume of 37.84M shares, RIVN reached to a volume of 8328876 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Rivian Automotive Inc. [RIVN]:

Tigress Financial have made an estimate for Rivian Automotive Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 10, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on December 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Rivian Automotive Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $110, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on RIVN stock.

RIVN stock trade performance evaluation

Rivian Automotive Inc. [RIVN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.54.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.58 for Rivian Automotive Inc. [RIVN]. The present Moving Average recorded at 117.03 for the last single week of trading.

Rivian Automotive Inc. [RIVN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Rivian Automotive Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.70 and a Current Ratio set at 4.70.