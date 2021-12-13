Oracle Corporation [ORCL] gain 58.65% so far this year. What now?

Oracle Corporation [NYSE: ORCL] price surged by 15.61 percent to reach at $13.86. The company report on December 9, 2021 that Oracle Announces Fiscal 2022 Second Quarter Financial Results.

– Total Revenue up 6% to $10.4 Billion.

– Total Cloud Revenue (IaaS plus SaaS) up 22% to $2.7 Billion.

A sum of 45666045 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 9.99M shares. Oracle Corporation shares reached a high of $106.34 and dropped to a low of $100.10 until finishing in the latest session at $102.63.

The one-year ORCL stock forecast points to a potential downside of -3.38. The average equity rating for ORCL stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Oracle Corporation [ORCL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ORCL shares is $99.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ORCL stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Oracle Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 10, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price from $80 to $95. The new note on the price target was released on December 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Oracle Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $86 to $94, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on ORCL stock. On December 10, 2021, analysts increased their price target for ORCL shares from 77 to 87.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Oracle Corporation is set at 3.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for ORCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for ORCL in the course of the last twelve months was 30.62.

ORCL Stock Performance Analysis:

Oracle Corporation [ORCL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.31. With this latest performance, ORCL shares gained by 9.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 72.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ORCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.01 for Oracle Corporation [ORCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 94.01, while it was recorded at 91.87 for the last single week of trading, and 84.28 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Oracle Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Oracle Corporation [ORCL] shares currently have an operating margin of +38.99 and a Gross Margin at +77.19. Oracle Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +33.96.

Return on Total Capital for ORCL is now 17.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.55. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 158.80, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.15. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Oracle Corporation [ORCL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,661.11. Additionally, ORCL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 94.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 66.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,490.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 84.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Oracle Corporation [ORCL] managed to generate an average of $104,136 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.Oracle Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

ORCL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ORCL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Oracle Corporation go to 8.66%.

Oracle Corporation [ORCL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $121,025 million, or 43.70% of ORCL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ORCL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 144,899,404, which is approximately -9.361% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 117,360,992 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.04 billion in ORCL stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $7.14 billion in ORCL stock with ownership of nearly -6.693% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Oracle Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 794 institutional holders increased their position in Oracle Corporation [NYSE:ORCL] by around 31,589,683 shares. Additionally, 1,027 investors decreased positions by around 118,181,188 shares, while 380 investors held positions by with 1,029,468,527 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,179,239,398 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ORCL stock had 123 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,768,736 shares, while 92 institutional investors sold positions of 4,253,805 shares during the same period.