Naked Brand Group Limited [NAKD] Revenue clocked in at $54.60 million, up 175.21% YTD: What’s Next?

Naked Brand Group Limited [NASDAQ: NAKD] price plunged by -2.13 percent to reach at -$0.01.

Delivery to European Markets Scheduled for December 2021 for Package Delivery, Hospitality, Catering, Transportation & Storage Applications.

Cenntro Automotive (“Cenntro”, the “Company” or “We”), a leading EV technology company with advanced, market-validated commercial vehicles, today announced its first Logistar 200 vehicles rolled off the production line and are scheduled for December 2021 delivery to European markets.

A sum of 21744484 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 69.84M shares. Naked Brand Group Limited shares reached a high of $0.544 and dropped to a low of $0.5254 until finishing in the latest session at $0.53.

Guru’s Opinion on Naked Brand Group Limited [NAKD]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Naked Brand Group Limited is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for NAKD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08.

NAKD Stock Performance Analysis:

Naked Brand Group Limited [NAKD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.93. With this latest performance, NAKD shares dropped by -23.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 210.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NAKD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.57 for Naked Brand Group Limited [NAKD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6421, while it was recorded at 0.5422 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6512 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Naked Brand Group Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Naked Brand Group Limited [NAKD] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.59 and a Gross Margin at +31.47. Naked Brand Group Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -85.39.

Return on Total Capital for NAKD is now -2.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -91.92. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -148.25, with Return on Assets sitting at -51.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Naked Brand Group Limited [NAKD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 43.78. Additionally, NAKD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.45, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 19.73, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Naked Brand Group Limited [NAKD] managed to generate an average of -$88,209 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 19.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.61.Naked Brand Group Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Naked Brand Group Limited [NAKD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3 million, or 0.50% of NAKD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NAKD stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 1,189,672, which is approximately 1.341% of the company’s market cap and around 12.91% of the total institutional ownership; MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 805,491 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.42 million in NAKD stocks shares; and VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, currently with $0.37 million in NAKD stock with ownership of nearly 14.302% of the company’s market capitalization.

26 institutional holders increased their position in Naked Brand Group Limited [NASDAQ:NAKD] by around 1,583,275 shares. Additionally, 24 investors decreased positions by around 1,199,519 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 2,130,562 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,913,356 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NAKD stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 829,016 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 829,433 shares during the same period.