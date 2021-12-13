Marvell Technology Inc. [MRVL] Revenue clocked in at $3.92 billion, up 87.25% YTD: What’s Next?

Marvell Technology Inc. [NASDAQ: MRVL] closed the trading session at $89.02 on 12/10/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $88.22, while the highest price level was $92.28. The company report on December 10, 2021 that Marvell Awarded Two Global Semiconductor Alliance Awards.

Marvell (NASDAQ: MRVL) today announced it was awarded two Global Semiconductor Alliance (GSA) Awards in the categories of “Most Respected Public Semiconductor Company,” for companies achieving $1 billion to $5 billion in annual sales, and “Analyst Favorite Semiconductor Company.”.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

With wins in 2018 and 2020, this year’s award marks the third time that Marvell has received recognition for the “Most Respected Public Semiconductor Company” since the company’s transformation to become a leading data infrastructure semiconductor solutions provider. The GSA recognizes the semiconductor companies that garner the most respect within the semiconductor industry in terms of products, vision and future opportunities as voted on by GSA member companies. The “Analyst Favorite Semiconductor Company” category is selected by semiconductor financial analysts from top-tier firms based on historical as well as projected data.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 87.25 percent and weekly performance of 6.50 percent. The stock has been moved at 65.46 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 25.43 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 42.71 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.56M shares, MRVL reached to a volume of 9500434 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Marvell Technology Inc. [MRVL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MRVL shares is $98.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MRVL stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Marvell Technology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 03, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen dropped their target price from $66 to $100. The new note on the price target was released on December 03, 2021, representing the official price target for Marvell Technology Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $62 to $80, while Wells Fargo kept a Equal Weight rating on MRVL stock. On December 03, 2021, analysts increased their price target for MRVL shares from 87 to 95.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marvell Technology Inc. is set at 3.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for MRVL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for MRVL in the course of the last twelve months was 166.76 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

MRVL stock trade performance evaluation

Marvell Technology Inc. [MRVL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.50. With this latest performance, MRVL shares gained by 25.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 65.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 107.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MRVL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.39 for Marvell Technology Inc. [MRVL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 71.27, while it was recorded at 89.46 for the last single week of trading, and 57.67 for the last 200 days.

Marvell Technology Inc. [MRVL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Marvell Technology Inc. [MRVL] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.42 and a Gross Margin at +50.45. Marvell Technology Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9.34.

Return on Total Capital for MRVL is now -0.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.78. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.24, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Marvell Technology Inc. [MRVL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 17.63. Additionally, MRVL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 14.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Marvell Technology Inc. [MRVL] managed to generate an average of -$51,928 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.Marvell Technology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Marvell Technology Inc. [MRVL] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MRVL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Marvell Technology Inc. go to 31.75%.

Marvell Technology Inc. [MRVL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $63,721 million, or 87.70% of MRVL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MRVL stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 119,387,900, which is approximately 1.498% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 73,982,482 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.59 billion in MRVL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $6.09 billion in MRVL stock with ownership of nearly -0.622% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Marvell Technology Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 387 institutional holders increased their position in Marvell Technology Inc. [NASDAQ:MRVL] by around 42,780,208 shares. Additionally, 297 investors decreased positions by around 41,996,477 shares, while 140 investors held positions by with 631,026,412 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 715,803,097 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MRVL stock had 93 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,923,932 shares, while 66 institutional investors sold positions of 9,042,084 shares during the same period.