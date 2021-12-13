Market cap of Dare Bioscience Inc. [DARE] reaches 144.77M – now what?

Dare Bioscience Inc. [NASDAQ: DARE] stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.19% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 11.80%. The company report on December 7, 2021 that Daré Announces FDA Approval of XACIATO™ (clindamycin phosphate) Vaginal Gel as a Treatment for Bacterial Vaginosis.

Prescribing information supports positioning of XACIATO as a first line option for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis.

This marks the first FDA-approved product in Daré’s portfolio of potential first in category development candidates .

Over the last 12 months, DARE stock rose by 68.64%. The one-year Dare Bioscience Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 63.82. The average equity rating for DARE stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $144.77 million, with 70.78 million shares outstanding and 68.86 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.64M shares, DARE stock reached a trading volume of 12312692 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Dare Bioscience Inc. [DARE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DARE shares is $5.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DARE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dare Bioscience Inc. is set at 0.18 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.63.

DARE Stock Performance Analysis:

Dare Bioscience Inc. [DARE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.80. With this latest performance, DARE shares gained by 18.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 41.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 68.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DARE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.11 for Dare Bioscience Inc. [DARE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6532, while it was recorded at 2.0144 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6108 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Dare Bioscience Inc. Fundamentals:

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dare Bioscience Inc. [DARE] managed to generate an average of -$1,191,337 per employee.Dare Bioscience Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

Dare Bioscience Inc. [DARE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $10 million, or 6.30% of DARE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DARE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 2,166,309, which is approximately 11.593% of the company’s market cap and around 3.90% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 566,688 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.13 million in DARE stocks shares; and POLARIS VENTURE MANAGEMENT CO. V, L.L.C., currently with $0.65 million in DARE stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dare Bioscience Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 22 institutional holders increased their position in Dare Bioscience Inc. [NASDAQ:DARE] by around 1,633,571 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 184,575 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 3,013,940 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,832,086 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DARE stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 436,175 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 90,440 shares during the same period.