Market Analysts see VYNE Therapeutics Inc. [VYNE] gaining to $7. Time to buy?

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: VYNE] gained 8.70% or 0.12 points to close at $1.50 with a heavy trading volume of 41843079 shares. The company report on November 18, 2021 that VYNE Therapeutics to Present at the Piper Sandler 33rd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference.

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: VYNE) (“VYNE” or the “Company”) today announced that David Domzalski, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the upcoming Piper Sandler 33rd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference.

The presentation will take the form of a pre-recorded fireside chat, which will be available on the Company’s website beginning November 22nd. Management will also be available for 1-on-1 meetings with investors during the conference November 29th – December 2nd.

It opened the trading session at $1.50, the shares rose to $1.75 and dropped to $1.41, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for VYNE points out that the company has recorded -60.63% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -66.67% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.52M shares, VYNE reached to a volume of 41843079 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about VYNE Therapeutics Inc. [VYNE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VYNE shares is $5.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VYNE stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for VYNE Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 06, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VYNE Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for VYNE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.33.

Trading performance analysis for VYNE stock

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. [VYNE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 64.80. With this latest performance, VYNE shares gained by 14.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -60.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -78.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VYNE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.11 for VYNE Therapeutics Inc. [VYNE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2186, while it was recorded at 1.2860 for the last single week of trading, and 3.1944 for the last 200 days.

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. [VYNE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and VYNE Therapeutics Inc. [VYNE] shares currently have an operating margin of -448.13 and a Gross Margin at +93.37. VYNE Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1217.40.

Return on Total Capital for VYNE is now -132.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -365.02. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -482.20, with Return on Assets sitting at -295.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, VYNE Therapeutics Inc. [VYNE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 92.77. Additionally, VYNE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 90.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, VYNE Therapeutics Inc. [VYNE] managed to generate an average of -$2,411,019 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.VYNE Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at VYNE Therapeutics Inc. [VYNE]

There are presently around $22 million, or 30.70% of VYNE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VYNE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 2,436,432, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.50% of the total institutional ownership; PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC, holding 2,330,471 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.5 million in VYNE stocks shares; and FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC, currently with $2.88 million in VYNE stock with ownership of nearly 1.072% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in VYNE Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 26 institutional holders increased their position in VYNE Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:VYNE] by around 1,336,993 shares. Additionally, 37 investors decreased positions by around 5,095,371 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 8,055,422 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 14,487,786 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VYNE stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 218,178 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 705,905 shares during the same period.