Market Analysts see Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] gaining to $39. Time to buy?

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NYSE: NCLH] gained 0.61% or 0.13 points to close at $21.54 with a heavy trading volume of 16109900 shares. The company report on December 9, 2021 that NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE PREMIERES NEW EMBARK EPISODE – “ADVENTURE ALASKA”.

– The Two-Part Episode, Showcasing the Best Way to Discover the Last Frontier with NCL, Is Now Streaming On-Demand at www.ncl.com/embark -.

– Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), the innovator in global cruise travel with a 55-year history of breaking boundaries, today released “Adventure Alaska,” the next episode of its “EMBARK with NCL” storytelling series designed to highlight the people, places and passion behind the brand. The two-part episode, which invites travelers to discover the best way to experience Alaska with NCL, is now available on-demand at www.ncl.com/embark.

It opened the trading session at $21.50, the shares rose to $21.69 and dropped to $20.86, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for NCLH points out that the company has recorded -30.52% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -21.15% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 18.00M shares, NCLH reached to a volume of 16109900 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NCLH shares is $30.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NCLH stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 25, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $27 to $37, while Goldman kept a Buy rating on NCLH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. is set at 1.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for NCLH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 55.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.43.

Trading performance analysis for NCLH stock

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.77. With this latest performance, NCLH shares dropped by -19.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NCLH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.11 for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.68, while it was recorded at 20.97 for the last single week of trading, and 27.16 for the last 200 days.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] shares currently have an operating margin of -142.66 and a Gross Margin at -84.43. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -313.50.

Return on Total Capital for NCLH is now -12.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -27.67. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -73.83, with Return on Assets sitting at -22.87. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 275.81. Additionally, NCLH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 73.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 65.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 272.54, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 72.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] managed to generate an average of -$116,983 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 26.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]

There are presently around $4,464 million, or 50.20% of NCLH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NCLH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 39,266,185, which is approximately 0.52% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 20,242,770 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $436.03 million in NCLH stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $266.3 million in NCLH stock with ownership of nearly 63.391% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 240 institutional holders increased their position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NYSE:NCLH] by around 24,109,011 shares. Additionally, 255 investors decreased positions by around 15,126,321 shares, while 107 investors held positions by with 168,017,791 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 207,253,123 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NCLH stock had 69 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,552,978 shares, while 73 institutional investors sold positions of 6,902,035 shares during the same period.