Market Analysts see Canadian Pacific Railway Limited [CP] falling to $80. Time to buy?

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited [NYSE: CP] closed the trading session at $72.58 on 12/10/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $71.14, while the highest price level was $72.83. The company report on December 10, 2021 that CP Welcomes KCS Stockholder Vote Adopting CP-KCS Merger Agreement.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSX: CP) (NYSE: CP) (“CP”) today welcomed the results of a vote by Kansas City Southern (“KCS”) stockholders in strong support of the proposed CP-KCS combination.

“This week, shareholders of both CP and KCS overwhelmingly supported this transformative proposal to create the first U.S.-Mexico-Canada rail network,” said Keith Creel, CP President and Chief Executive Officer. “With strong shareholder support, we are excited to complete the steps required to close the CP-KCS transaction into the voting trust, a critical milestone in the journey to make Canadian Pacific Kansas City a reality.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 4.68 percent and weekly performance of 5.37 percent. The stock has been moved at -9.88 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -6.36 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 5.88 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.58M shares, CP reached to a volume of 14451133 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Canadian Pacific Railway Limited [CP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CP shares is $82.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CP stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Atlantic Equities raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on November 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited is set at 1.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for CP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for CP in the course of the last twelve months was 29.60 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

CP stock trade performance evaluation

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited [CP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.37. With this latest performance, CP shares dropped by -6.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.80 for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited [CP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 73.36, while it was recorded at 72.28 for the last single week of trading, and 74.01 for the last 200 days.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited [CP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited [CP] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited go to 10.35%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited [CP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $38,186 million, or 69.50% of CP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CP stocks are: TCI FUND MANAGEMENT LTD with ownership of 55,860,385, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.02% of the total institutional ownership; ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, holding 41,026,442 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.98 billion in CP stocks shares; and WCM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $2.33 billion in CP stock with ownership of nearly 0.436% of the company’s market capitalization.

294 institutional holders increased their position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited [NYSE:CP] by around 67,384,144 shares. Additionally, 205 investors decreased positions by around 14,675,302 shares, while 119 investors held positions by with 444,062,431 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 526,121,877 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CP stock had 70 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,303,215 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 2,502,493 shares during the same period.