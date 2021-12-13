indie Semiconductor Inc. [INDI] moved down -19.89: Why It’s Important

indie Semiconductor Inc. [NASDAQ: INDI] price plunged by -19.89 percent to reach at -$2.98. The company report on December 8, 2021 that indie Semiconductor Launches Highly Integrated Surya™ LiDAR SoC.

Leverages indie’s Differentiated Analog, Mixed Signal, DSP and Software Capabilities.

A sum of 8984246 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.28M shares. indie Semiconductor Inc. shares reached a high of $13.97 and dropped to a low of $11.67 until finishing in the latest session at $12.00.

The one-year INDI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 35.14. The average equity rating for INDI stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on indie Semiconductor Inc. [INDI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INDI shares is $18.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INDI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for indie Semiconductor Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 20, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 24, 2021, representing the official price target for indie Semiconductor Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while The Benchmark Company analysts kept a Buy rating on INDI stock.

INDI Stock Performance Analysis:

indie Semiconductor Inc. [INDI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.90. With this latest performance, INDI shares dropped by -4.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INDI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.91 for indie Semiconductor Inc. [INDI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.03, while it was recorded at 13.65 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into indie Semiconductor Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for INDI is now -0.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -25.45. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -25.45, with Return on Assets sitting at -21.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, indie Semiconductor Inc. [INDI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.13. Additionally, INDI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.09.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, indie Semiconductor Inc. [INDI] managed to generate an average of -$24,430,977 per employee.

indie Semiconductor Inc. [INDI] Insider Position Details

Positions in indie Semiconductor Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 50 institutional holders increased their position in indie Semiconductor Inc. [NASDAQ:INDI] by around 11,971,763 shares. Additionally, 28 investors decreased positions by around 6,252,127 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 5,483,410 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 23,707,300 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INDI stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,109,337 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 3,089,574 shares during the same period.