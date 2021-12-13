HEXO Corp. [HEXO] is -74.10% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

HEXO Corp. [NASDAQ: HEXO] slipped around -0.07 points on Friday, while shares priced at $0.95 at the close of the session, down -6.56%. The company report on December 7, 2021 that HEXO to Report Q1 2022 Financial Results and Host Investor Webcast.

HEXO Corp (“HEXO”, or the “Company”) (TSX: HEXO; NASDAQ: HEXO) plans to release its financial results for the fiscal quarter ended October 31, 2021, before market hours on December 14, 2021, as well as host a webcast for investors beginning at 8:30 a.m. EST.

Webcast Details Date: December 14, 2021 Time: 8:30 a.m. EST Webcast: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/218385178.

HEXO Corp. stock is now -74.10% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. HEXO Stock saw the intraday high of $1.0744 and lowest of $0.9531 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 11.04, which means current price is +6.48% above from all time high which was touched on 02/10/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 9.78M shares, HEXO reached a trading volume of 8967600 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about HEXO Corp. [HEXO]?

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for HEXO Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 22, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 17, 2021, representing the official price target for HEXO Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HEXO Corp. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for HEXO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.19.

How has HEXO stock performed recently?

HEXO Corp. [HEXO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.72. With this latest performance, HEXO shares dropped by -36.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -84.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -76.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HEXO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.03 for HEXO Corp. [HEXO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4749, while it was recorded at 1.0266 for the last single week of trading, and 4.1898 for the last 200 days.

HEXO Corp. [HEXO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and HEXO Corp. [HEXO] shares currently have an operating margin of -76.71 and a Gross Margin at -8.76. HEXO Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -92.72.

Return on Total Capital for HEXO is now -10.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16.25. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -17.88, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, HEXO Corp. [HEXO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 68.23. Additionally, HEXO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 10.30, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, HEXO Corp. [HEXO] managed to generate an average of -$89,868 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.HEXO Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Insider trade positions for HEXO Corp. [HEXO]

There are presently around $36 million, or 15.34% of HEXO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HEXO stocks are: ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 13,217,945, which is approximately 0.299% of the company’s market cap and around 6.04% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 5,353,179 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.1 million in HEXO stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $3.85 million in HEXO stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in HEXO Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 53 institutional holders increased their position in HEXO Corp. [NASDAQ:HEXO] by around 16,698,039 shares. Additionally, 43 investors decreased positions by around 5,248,034 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 16,187,259 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 38,133,332 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HEXO stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,842,492 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 1,154,803 shares during the same period.