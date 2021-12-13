Ford Motor Company [F] Revenue clocked in at $134.62 billion, up 144.03% YTD: What’s Next?

Ford Motor Company [NYSE: F] price surged by 9.61 percent to reach at $1.88. The company report on December 8, 2021 that Jim Farley to Describe Customer-Focused Ford+ Strategy In Dec. 9 Remarks to CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer.

Jim Farley, Ford’s President and CEO, will participate in the CNBC Investing Club series with Jim Cramer on Thursday at 12:40 p.m. ET.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Among other things, Farley will talk about progress the company is making by executing its Ford+ plan for growth and value creation. Information regarding the event and webcast details are available at CNBC.com/investingclub/.

A sum of 168050902 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 88.34M shares. Ford Motor Company shares reached a high of $21.49 and dropped to a low of $19.7567 until finishing in the latest session at $21.45.

The one-year F stock forecast points to a potential downside of -15.14. The average equity rating for F stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Ford Motor Company [F]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for F shares is $18.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on F stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Ford Motor Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on December 02, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price from $17 to $20. The new note on the price target was released on November 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Ford Motor Company stock. On October 20, 2021, analysts increased their price target for F shares from 15 to 20.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ford Motor Company is set at 0.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for F stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for F in the course of the last twelve months was 8.24 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

F Stock Performance Analysis:

Ford Motor Company [F] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.07. With this latest performance, F shares gained by 10.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 44.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 135.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for F stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.22 for Ford Motor Company [F]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.88, while it was recorded at 20.00 for the last single week of trading, and 14.45 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ford Motor Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ford Motor Company [F] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.60 and a Gross Margin at +10.00. Ford Motor Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.01.

Return on Total Capital for F is now -2.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.92. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.49. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ford Motor Company [F] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 531.11. Additionally, F Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 84.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 60.99. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 362.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 57.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ford Motor Company [F] managed to generate an average of -$6,876 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.48.Ford Motor Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

F Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for F. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ford Motor Company go to 77.67%.

Ford Motor Company [F] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $44,590 million, or 54.00% of F stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of F stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 297,988,697, which is approximately 0.428% of the company’s market cap and around 0.23% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 266,501,882 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.72 billion in F stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.52 billion in F stock with ownership of nearly -0.849% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ford Motor Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 730 institutional holders increased their position in Ford Motor Company [NYSE:F] by around 152,897,911 shares. Additionally, 547 investors decreased positions by around 146,814,869 shares, while 222 investors held positions by with 1,779,054,551 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,078,767,331 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. F stock had 139 new institutional investments in for a total of 22,941,953 shares, while 133 institutional investors sold positions of 26,655,058 shares during the same period.