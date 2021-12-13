For American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. [AVCT], Analyst sees a rise to $17. What next?

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: AVCT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 21.81% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 141.05%. The company report on December 10, 2021 that Kandy and Braidio Announce Expanded Partnership to Accelerate the Delivery of Digital Transformation as a Service Solutions.

The Partnership Drives Growth of Cloud-Based Communications and Next-Gen Customer Engagement.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc.’s (AVCtechnologies) (Nasdaq: AVCT) Kandy Communications business unit (Kandy), and Braidio, the global, award-winning mobile customer engagement platform today announced an expanded partnership that will power next-generation user experiences for an 80,000-user telehealth application and for a pet wellness application by a premier veterinary hospital system in the US servicing 25,000+ customers. Braidio WorkStreams™ threads information, knowledge, people, customers and business tools into a single point of revenue capture and productivity, and in partnership with Kandy, creates more engaging, edge-driven customer engagement experiences for its clients.

Over the last 12 months, AVCT stock dropped by -54.83%. The one-year American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 86.53.

The market cap for the stock reached $241.78 million, with 31.09 million shares outstanding and 22.67 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.71M shares, AVCT stock reached a trading volume of 289320805 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. [AVCT]:

Loop Capital have made an estimate for American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 14, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for AVCT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04.

AVCT Stock Performance Analysis:

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. [AVCT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 141.05. With this latest performance, AVCT shares gained by 20.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -62.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AVCT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.38 for American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. [AVCT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.03, while it was recorded at 1.44 for the last single week of trading, and 4.64 for the last 200 days.

Insight into American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. [AVCT] shares currently have an operating margin of -15.75 and a Gross Margin at +31.80. American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -26.87.

When it comes to the capital structure of this company, American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. [AVCT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 113.76. Additionally, AVCT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.01. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 81.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.99.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. [AVCT] managed to generate an average of -$74,494 per employee.American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. [AVCT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3 million, or 17.90% of AVCT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AVCT stocks are: VERITION FUND MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 457,979, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 37.50% of the total institutional ownership; BOARDMAN BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 202,517 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.46 million in AVCT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.29 million in AVCT stock with ownership of nearly 1.778% of the company’s market capitalization.

8 institutional holders increased their position in American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:AVCT] by around 768,003 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 99,203 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 239,690 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,106,896 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AVCT stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 758,954 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 98,351 shares during the same period.