Energy Focus Inc. [EFOI] stock Reiterated by FBR & Co. analyst, price target now $3.50

Energy Focus Inc. [NASDAQ: EFOI] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.27% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 76.92%. The company report on December 8, 2021 that Energy Focus Launches nUVo™ Virus-Targeted UVC Air Disinfectors to Public.

– Patent-Pending Technologies Designed to Intercept and Destroy 99.9%+ of Airborne Pathogens Including SARS-CoV-2 and its Variants –.

nUVo™ TRAVELER Now Available for Immediate Sale and nUVo™ TOWER for Pre-Order.

Over the last 12 months, EFOI stock dropped by -21.41%. The average equity rating for EFOI stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $19.46 million, with 5.09 million shares outstanding and 4.53 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.32M shares, EFOI stock reached a trading volume of 16859727 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Energy Focus Inc. [EFOI]:

FBR & Co. have made an estimate for Energy Focus Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 05, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, The Benchmark Company dropped their target price from $6 to $5. The new note on the price target was released on November 15, 2016, representing the official price target for Energy Focus Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $10 to $5, while FBR Capital kept a Mkt Perform rating on EFOI stock. On May 12, 2016, analysts decreased their price target for EFOI shares from 12 to 10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Energy Focus Inc. is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for EFOI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.23.

EFOI Stock Performance Analysis:

Energy Focus Inc. [EFOI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 76.92. With this latest performance, EFOI shares gained by 16.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EFOI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.33 for Energy Focus Inc. [EFOI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.80, while it was recorded at 2.83 for the last single week of trading, and 3.64 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Energy Focus Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Energy Focus Inc. [EFOI] shares currently have an operating margin of -24.54 and a Gross Margin at +30.81. Energy Focus Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -35.54.

Return on Total Capital for EFOI is now -48.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -122.60. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -144.98, with Return on Assets sitting at -49.56. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Energy Focus Inc. [EFOI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 79.58. Additionally, EFOI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.31. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Energy Focus Inc. [EFOI] managed to generate an average of -$104,930 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.39.Energy Focus Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

EFOI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EFOI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Energy Focus Inc. go to 35.00%.

Energy Focus Inc. [EFOI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 8.40% of EFOI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EFOI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 125,409, which is approximately 3.295% of the company’s market cap and around 5.90% of the total institutional ownership; INTERNATIONAL ASSETS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 80,300 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.28 million in EFOI stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.27 million in EFOI stock with ownership of nearly 207.274% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Energy Focus Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in Energy Focus Inc. [NASDAQ:EFOI] by around 154,425 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 23,920 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 250,103 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 428,448 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EFOI stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 82,372 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 23,920 shares during the same period.