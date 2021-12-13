Context Therapeutics Inc. [CNTX] is 5.49% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Context Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: CNTX] slipped around -0.88 points on Friday, while shares priced at $5.38 at the close of the session, down -14.06%. The company report on December 9, 2021 that Context Therapeutics® Announces Positive Data from ONA-XR in Early Breast Cancer at 2021 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium.

Data demonstrated ONA-XR decreased proliferation in tumors with high PR+ at baseline in early breast cancer.

Two additional metastatic breast cancer clinical trials in progress also presented.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.39M shares, CNTX reached a trading volume of 34969144 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

How has CNTX stock performed recently?

Context Therapeutics Inc. [CNTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.51.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.20 for Context Therapeutics Inc. [CNTX]. The present Moving Average recorded at 5.54 for the last single week of trading.

Context Therapeutics Inc. [CNTX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Context Therapeutics Inc. [CNTX] managed to generate an average of $3,322,233 per employee.Context Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.