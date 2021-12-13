Citigroup lifts Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Carnival Corporation & plc [NYSE: CCL] jumped around 0.09 points on Friday, while shares priced at $19.28 at the close of the session, up 0.47%. The company report on December 9, 2021 that Holland America Line Appoints Bill Zucker Vice President of Public Relations and Communications.

Former agency executive to lead the company’s communications strategy .

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Holland America Line announces the appointment of Bill Zucker as vice president of public relations and communications. A leader in media strategy, brand reputation and crisis communications, Zucker brings more than 20 years of consulting experience to the executive position.

Carnival Corporation & plc stock is now -10.99% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CCL Stock saw the intraday high of $19.36 and lowest of $18.68 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 31.52, which means current price is +18.14% above from all time high which was touched on 06/08/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 36.31M shares, CCL reached a trading volume of 32946013 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCL shares is $29.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCL stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Carnival Corporation & plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 25, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on October 21, 2021, representing the official price target for Carnival Corporation & plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $30 to $34, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on CCL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carnival Corporation & plc is set at 1.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 34.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.72.

How has CCL stock performed recently?

Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.09. With this latest performance, CCL shares dropped by -17.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.49 for Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.87, while it was recorded at 19.02 for the last single week of trading, and 24.86 for the last 200 days.

Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL] shares currently have an operating margin of -84.99 and a Gross Margin at -52.26. Carnival Corporation & plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -182.95.

Return on Total Capital for CCL is now -11.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -25.91. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -44.58, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 138.07. Additionally, CCL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 113.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.82.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.Carnival Corporation & plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Insider trade positions for Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL]

There are presently around $10,044 million, or 53.70% of CCL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CCL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 86,207,041, which is approximately 0.409% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND, holding 50,830,926 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $980.02 million in CCL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $956.09 million in CCL stock with ownership of nearly 0.635% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Carnival Corporation & plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 312 institutional holders increased their position in Carnival Corporation & plc [NYSE:CCL] by around 39,292,209 shares. Additionally, 361 investors decreased positions by around 34,749,242 shares, while 181 investors held positions by with 446,898,739 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 520,940,190 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CCL stock had 80 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,752,766 shares, while 94 institutional investors sold positions of 8,826,195 shares during the same period.