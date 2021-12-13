B2Gold Corp. [BTG] fell -33.57% so far this year. What now?

B2Gold Corp. [AMEX: BTG] traded at a low on 12/10/21, posting a -0.27 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $3.72. The company report on December 9, 2021 that B2Gold Reaches Agreement in Principle on the Menankoto Permit, Located Near the Fekola Mine.

B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO) (NYSE AMERICAN: BTG) (NSX: B2G) (“B2Gold” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has reached an agreement in principle with the State of Mali in connection with the issuance of the Menankoto exploration permit (the “Menankoto Permit”). The Government of Mali has recently announced that it will grant a new exploration permit covering the same perimeter as the Menankoto Permit to a new Malian subsidiary of B2Gold. In consideration of this issuance of a new permit, B2Gold has undertaken to withdraw the arbitration proceedings that its Malian subsidiary, Menankoto SARL (“Menankoto”), commenced in June 2021 against the Republic of Mali under the Convention on the Settlement of Investment Disputes Between States and Nationals of Other States.

Based on the Government of Mali’s recent announcement and related discussions, B2Gold expects that the new Menankoto Permit will be issued to its new Malian subsidiary prior to the end of 2021 in compliance with the procedures and requirements set out under the Malian 2019 Mining Code (previous permit had been issued under the Malian 2012 Mining Code), which provides for an initial term of three years and renewable for 2 additional three year periods. The Company and the State of Mali are both pleased with this outcome and the process to reach this agreement, which was conducted in a fair and transparent manner and restores the Company’s interest in the Menankoto Permit that it believes Menankoto was entitled to under its original extension application.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 11231480 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of B2Gold Corp. stands at 3.37% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.78%.

The market cap for BTG stock reached $3.91 billion, with 1.05 billion shares outstanding and 1.04 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.85M shares, BTG reached a trading volume of 11231480 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BTG shares is $3.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BTG stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for B2Gold Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 10, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on February 10, 2021, representing the official price target for B2Gold Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for B2Gold Corp. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for BTG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.49.

B2Gold Corp. [BTG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.27. With this latest performance, BTG shares dropped by -17.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BTG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.94 for B2Gold Corp. [BTG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.08, while it was recorded at 3.78 for the last single week of trading, and 4.31 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and B2Gold Corp. [BTG] shares currently have an operating margin of +49.70 and a Gross Margin at +53.57. B2Gold Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +35.11.

Return on Total Capital for BTG is now 36.53, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 26.91. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.76, with Return on Assets sitting at 21.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, B2Gold Corp. [BTG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.28. Additionally, BTG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.83.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, B2Gold Corp. [BTG] managed to generate an average of $137,651 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 49.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.62.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BTG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for B2Gold Corp. go to 15.80%.

There are presently around $2,149 million, or 66.65% of BTG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BTG stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 117,838,947, which is approximately -1.468% of the company’s market cap and around 1.08% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 88,046,078 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $327.53 million in BTG stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $125.4 million in BTG stock with ownership of nearly -5.025% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in B2Gold Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 105 institutional holders increased their position in B2Gold Corp. [AMEX:BTG] by around 29,478,936 shares. Additionally, 109 investors decreased positions by around 32,708,516 shares, while 55 investors held positions by with 515,539,656 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 577,727,108 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BTG stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,705,808 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 2,632,320 shares during the same period.