Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX] Is Currently -7.59 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Ardelyx Inc. [NASDAQ: ARDX] traded at a low on 12/10/21, posting a -7.59 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $1.46. The company report on December 10, 2021 that ARDELYX ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Ardelyx, Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX) on behalf of long-term stockholders following a class action complaint that was filed against Ardelyx on July 30, 2021. Our investigation concerns whether the board of directors of Ardelyx have breached their fiduciary duties to the company.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, the defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding tenapanor and the likelihood that it would be approved by the FDA. The complaint further alleges that the defendants possessed, were in control over, and, as a result, knew, or had reason to know, that the data submitted to support the NDA was insufficient in that it showed a lack of clinical relevance of the drug’s treatment effect, making it foreseeably likely, if not certain, that the FDA would not approve the drug.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 31792015 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Ardelyx Inc. stands at 21.40% while the volatility over the past one month is 17.67%.

The market cap for ARDX stock reached $184.14 million, with 104.14 million shares outstanding and 75.14 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 15.33M shares, ARDX reached a trading volume of 31792015 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARDX shares is $5.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARDX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for Ardelyx Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 01, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on October 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Ardelyx Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $11 to $2, while Jefferies kept a Hold rating on ARDX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ardelyx Inc. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARDX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.12.

How has ARDX stock performed recently?

Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.95. With this latest performance, ARDX shares gained by 22.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -80.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -75.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARDX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.99 for Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1920, while it was recorded at 1.4540 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5724 for the last 200 days.

Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX] shares currently have an operating margin of -1199.05 and a Gross Margin at +45.63. Ardelyx Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1245.71.

Return on Total Capital for ARDX is now -43.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -45.93. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -60.31, with Return on Assets sitting at -40.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 42.28. Additionally, ARDX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 37.30, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX] managed to generate an average of -$731,109 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 20.19 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.Ardelyx Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Earnings analysis for Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARDX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ardelyx Inc. go to 30.00%.

Insider trade positions for Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX]

There are presently around $72 million, or 46.50% of ARDX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARDX stocks are: NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC with ownership of 13,633,582, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,455,902 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.43 million in ARDX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $5.79 million in ARDX stock with ownership of nearly 1.718% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ardelyx Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 60 institutional holders increased their position in Ardelyx Inc. [NASDAQ:ARDX] by around 9,186,137 shares. Additionally, 67 investors decreased positions by around 44,328,024 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 4,072,867 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 49,441,294 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ARDX stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,809,292 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 34,131,021 shares during the same period.